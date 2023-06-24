Board | Sanni Grahn-Laasonen is known as a ruthless cuter of lust, and soon she will again have to be responsible for squatting the poor

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen once received strong criticism for education cuts as Minister of Education. Now he will become Minister of Social Security, with even bigger cuts to make.

Ton Tuesday at 4:35 p.m Petteri Orpon (kok) the newly appointed government stepped in front of the media for its first press conference.

The ministers arrived in the hall in a queue. The first were the chairmen of the four governing parties – the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christians. Right on their heels, the Minister of Social Security marched in line Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook).