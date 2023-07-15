Board | Rkp’s parliamentary group “very concerned about the government’s ability to function” – Passing the ball to Orpo

Rkp’s parliamentary group demands that all government ministers and the parties they represent “unequivocally” renounce racism.

Rkp’s parliamentary group discussed the government’s situation at its meeting on Friday.

Rkp says in its press release that it takes “the current situation extremely seriously”.

“Minister Riikka Purran [ps] An update on Twitter on Thursday night is apt to raise questions about his recent apology. The apology in question concerned shocking writings that he has made before his time as a Member of Parliament,” the release says.

“There is no place for any kind of interpretation or insinuations.”

Rkp’s parliamentary group is currently very concerned about the government’s ability to function, the release says.

“Because of this, we now want to appoint a prime minister [Petteri] For an orphan [kok] time to assess the situation and have a serious discussion with the chairmen of the governing parties.– -After these discussions, the Rkp and the Swedish parliamentary group will continue processing the matter.”