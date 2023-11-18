Board | Rkp’s Henriksson wants the postponed immigration investigation to be reviewed by the government again

According to HS data, basic Finns think that the negative effects of immigration should have had more weight in the research program. Therefore, the government agreed in a completely exceptional way that the program will be postponed until further notice.

Rkp’s Chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson wants the chairmen of the governing parties to reconsider the decision to postpone the research program on immigration.

“There is a need to properly go through what it is all about,” says Henriksson.

HS reported on Friday that the government did not approve the proposal of the Strategic Research Council (STN) on the start of the research program on immigration next year. This was very exceptional, because never before has the board failed to approve STN’s program presentation during the system’s 10-year history.

According to HS’s information, the initiative to review the program came from basic Finns, who were worried that the program did not sufficiently examine the negative aspects of immigration.

“We wanted research questions related to immigration to be considered,” said the special assistant of the fundamental Finns’ ministerial group Niko Ohvo on Friday.

According to Ohvo, the study should have paid more attention to the negative multiplier effects of immigration. According to Ohvo, it would be good to include current issues in the research, such as hybrid influence and the rise of anti-Semitism.

Therefore, the board agreed that the research program will be postponed to a later date, possibly to 2025.

Suspension was approved at the meeting of the four chairmen of the governing parties, where Henriksson of the Rkp was also present.

Henriksson explains that the postponement was one of the numerous issues decided at that meeting, and it was not discussed anyway. According to Henriksson, when he made the decision, he was not aware that Perussuomalaiset had wanted to influence the program’s content.

“Freedom of research and science is extremely important and Rkp defends it with a sensitive ear,” says Henriksson.

Academy of Finland The Strategic Research Council, operating in connection with it, finances socially significant and impactful research. STN annually makes a presentation on the theme areas of the research to be funded to the country’s government, which confirms their funding based on the presentation.

A total of 55 million euros per year is allocated to these large program projects.

STN selects the program units it presents in a process that takes more than a year. During it, different stakeholders will be heard about what would be a socially significant research area at that moment.

STN’s program sets for next year were already announced last summer. Since then, many research groups have been priming and preparing research projects for months, for which the intention was to apply for money from STN’s immigration program. Postponing the program was a bitter disappointment for many researchers, as many did a lot of useless work.

Henriksson says that he regrets the useless work done by researchers.

“This matter needs to be thoroughly reviewed once again by the board and also with the Council for Strategic Research.”