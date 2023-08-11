Board | Rkp’s Henriksson: If the racist writings had been known, we would hardly have gone to the government negotiations

“I still haven’t gotten to the bottom of why you can’t get rid of racism once and for all,” says Henriksson in an interview with STT.

Rkp’s Chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson tells STT that he is quite sure that Rkp would not have entered into government negotiations with basic Finns if their racist writings had been known to Rkp.

The government, which was appointed in June, has been in the middle of racism scandals almost since its first days. Media has published as well as the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) that the Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) racist writings from past years.

Rydman’s predecessor Vilhem Junnila (ps), on the other hand, resigned from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs after only being in the position for a while because, among other things, there were Nazi references in his election ads.

Henriksson has just this week returned from his official summer vacation, although according to him, we cannot talk about the actual vacation.

“This is the most special summer vacation I’ve ever had.”

Henriksson’s was published in the media on Monday of the first holiday week articlein which it was told what racist things Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, had written on the Scripta blog in 2008.

“Until that Monday afternoon, it felt like it was summer vacation. After that it stopped.”

During the summer, Henriksson has had internal meetings of the government, meetings of the four and discussions with the parliamentary group. In addition, he has given dozens of interviews. All of them have been connected in some way to the racism of basic Finns.

However, he sees the fact that the writings have come to light as positive.

“It is good that we are now discussing racism. It is good that we see that we have racism in Finland. And we have to do everything we can to eradicate it.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has said on several occasions that the government has zero tolerance for racism.

In addition, the government published a statement in July stating that the government has zero tolerance for racism and that the government and every minister resign from racism and any kind of extremism.

When Henriksson is asked if the Basic Finns have sufficiently renounced racism and if the Basic Finns have zero tolerance for racism, there is a long silence.

“They have to answer that. Their actions, writings and statements must also show that they have zero tolerance,” he says.

What does it look like right now, is there zero tolerance?

“The coming weeks will be important, as I have pointed out. We will closely monitor” what is happening now.

But what does it look like right now, is there zero tolerance?

“It depends on who all are counted as basic Finns.”

For example, ministers and a parliamentary group?

“They have said they have zero tolerance. For their part, they have also accepted the joint statement. Now is the time and place to show it.”

Rhythm said last week in Verkkuutis On the Sanna Ukkola Showthat he renounces racism as it is, according to him, “classically understood”.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns Jani Mäkelä in turn said last week For Helsingin Sanomat, that it is difficult for him to understand that an immigration policy or measure is racist if the measure targets immigrants uniformly. According to Mäkelä, it does not take into account the immigrant’s skin color or other personal circumstances.

“I still haven’t gotten to the bottom of why you can’t give up on racism once and for all. Why do you have to say that as it is classically defined?”

Henriksson says that in Finland, the Constitution, the Equality Act and the Equality Act have clear notes on what discrimination is. He adds that Finland is committed to international agreements, the recommendations of the Council of Europe and the recommendations and programs of the EU Commission.

“My view as a former Minister of Justice is, of course, that Finland must comply with these. We cannot have different definitions of racism. Racism is thinking that some people are less valuable than others. Such a way of thinking does not suit Finland.”

Henriksson does not want to start speculating at this point at which point the Rkp will have enough racism.

“Yes, it’s the case that there have already been enough of them,” he says.

He now wants to see what the government is capable of.

Henriksson is not yet going to predict whether the government will hold together and what will happen in the fall with regard to possible votes of confidence among the ministers. He says several times during the interview that the parliamentary group is evaluating the overall situation. According to him, what is important in the overall assessment is what is happening now.

In Henriksson’s opinion, the government’s future communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finland plays an important role. He requires the program to take concrete measures on how racism can be combated in Finland.

“Those concrete measures will be evaluated together with what has happened so far. Based on that, the matter will be looked at later.”