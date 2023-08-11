Board | Rkp’s Henriksson disputes Sdp’s Mäkynen’s criticism: “Purra’s old writings came as a surprise”

According to Sdp vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen, Rkp knew with which party it entered the government negotiations. Rkp’s chair Anna-Maja Henriksson denies the criticism.

Opposition party Sdp vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen criticized on Friday the message service X, formerly known as Twitter, of the chairman of the Rkp and the minister of education Anna-Maja Henriksson’s Interview given to STT.

In the interview, Henriksson says that he is quite sure that Rkp would not have entered into government negotiations with basic Finns if it had known about Rkp’s racist writings.

According to Mäkynen, Henriksson’s position concerns above all that the writings of basic Finns came to light at all.

“An honest statement would be: ‘If the rise of racist writings in the conversation had been known…'”, writes Mäkynen.

Mäkysen according to which both the coalition and the Rkp have known with which party they entered the government negotiations.

“We were reminded of that even before the elections.”

For example, the chairman of the Sdp and the prime minister at the time Sanna Marin called fundamental Finns during the elections as a racist party.

Henriksson does not sign Mäkynen’s claim. According to him, Rkp knew of course that many basic Finns had expressed themselves inappropriately over the years.

Henriksson commented on the matter to HS via text message on Friday afternoon.

“For example, Purra’s old writings on the Scripta blog and the black verses of his text came as a very unpleasant surprise, as did Rydman’s private messages, of course,” Henriksson says.

“If these had been known in advance, they would have been taken into account when evaluating the start of government negotiations. Now the government’s first weeks have been spent figuring these out.”

Evening newspaper published by the first article, in which Purra was suspected of being the scripta blog’s nickname “riikka” already before the elections in February. Also Burran blog postin which this refers to veiled women as black sacks, has been publicly read since 2019.

According to Henriksson, the Rkp did not make any kind of separate advance investigation before deciding on government cooperation about what kind of writings the members of parliament of the basic Finns or, for example, chairman Purra, had previously written.