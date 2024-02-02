Board | Rkp wants to change the entry related to immigration in the government program

The government program stated that the immigrant must find a new job within three months or leave the country. Now the chairperson of the governing party Rkp, Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) says in an interview with HS that this is against the growth goals.

Government party Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson wants the government to consider the three-month time limit still in the government program, which is related to work-based residence permits.

“It would be wise for the government to jointly assess how we can attract talent here. That's when this three-month rule comes up, and I'd like us to think about this together in the government.”

The government announced in its program that it wants to bind the residence permit to work more strongly than at present, so that you have to leave Finland if the employment relationship ends and a new job has not been found within three months.

The government has also drafted a law that would force the employer to inform the Finnish Immigration Service if the employment of a person living in Finland with a work-based residence permit ends.

Henriksson's According to In his opinion, it is part of the whole when thinking about where growth can be achieved.

“Finland cannot be fixed only by saving, but growth must be promoted.”

According to Henriksson, Finland's population grows only thanks to net immigration, when the birth rate has dropped very low. Not enough young people enter working life.

“How do we get people from elsewhere to move to Finland? A person moving to Finland needs to feel that he is welcome, that he can live a good life here and that it is safe to come here without the fear of having to move away immediately.”

Particular the three-month rule attracted a lot of attention after the government's program was published and drew harsh criticism for example from growth companies.

Even today, the end of the employment relationship allows the residence permit to be revoked, but there is no more precise regulation on the duration of unemployment and the matter is hardly monitored.

Most recently, the three-month rule came up in MTV's presidential audition, where Pekka Haavisto (green) did not think the change was very reasonable. He said that he had visited Finnish companies, where he had been told that the recruitment process could often take more than three months.

Alexander Stubb (kok) said he would call for a system that would be able to employ and keep good employees in Finland for as long as possible. He said that his international friends living in Finland are worried about this type of policies.

The matter belongs to the Minister of Labour To Arto Satose (kok), who said in the fall that the government would make a separate solution to the rule for top foreign experts. Law preparation started in September. The bill is supposed to be submitted for comment this spring.

The immigration policies of the government program are stricter across the board. Among other things, the government intends to tighten the conditions for obtaining citizenship and to extend the required period of residence in Finland to eight years.

Reducing immigration has been a central goal of the fundamental Finns, the second largest party in the government. Rkp has highlighted the necessity of work-based immigration in particular.

Henriksson as the Minister of Education, is also concerned about issues other than immigration policies from the point of view of growth and competence. The ministry has paid attention to the fact that young people who have received secondary vocational education are not employed well enough.

This applies especially to those with a technical education. People with social and health education are better employed.

“The Ministry of Education and Culture has started reforming the funding model for vocational education. The purpose is to highlight that employment would have a greater importance in financing,” says Henriksson.

He hopes for even closer cooperation from the educational institutions with companies and the public sector in his own region.