Board | Rkp vice-chairman Wickström: “The beginning of the government has not been the easiest”

Henrik Wickström writes that Rkp’s position on racism is strict, and he hopes that racist expressions will not be normalized in Finnish society.

Rkp’s vice chairman Henrik Wickström take fresh in his blog post has a bearing on, among other things, the discussion around basic Finns. The article is based on what was published in Wickström’s Västra Nyland magazine on Friday to the column.

Wickström demands government responsibility from basic Finns, because as the second largest party in the parliament, it can no longer function in the same way as when it was in the opposition.

According to Wickström, the current government coalition did not come as a surprise, as several parties had already decided in advance that they would not cooperate.

Wickström writes that the immigration policy as a whole is the one that is the most difficult to accept both as a party of Rkp and for him personally.

Wickstrom discussed by the Minister of Finance in his blog post Riikka Purran (ps) published on the Scripta blog racist writings, which emerged in early July. According to him, Rkp takes the discussion around racism seriously, and the party’s trust in Purra has suffered. He emphasizes that it is the Rkp that has demanded that the matter be discussed further. According to him, the following weeks will show how the problems will be solved.

In addition, according to Wickström, the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) should have apologized for the text messages he sent, which did not improve the “overall situation”.

HS told about the racist messages sent by Rydman in 2016 in his extensive article on Thursday.

On Friday In an interview with HS Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson expressed that he hoped for an apology from Rydman. According to Henriksson, Rydman’s messages do not make the overall situation easier, which the Rkp will have to “assess at some point”.

In his blog post, Wickström also refers to the attention of the international media, which, in his opinion, is currently not in Finland’s interests.

Wickström says that Rkp will continue processing the racism case in August. He emphasizes that he does not want to normalize racist expressions in Finnish society.

