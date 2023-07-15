Board | Rkp announced that it would require ministers and parties to renounce racism – HS asked what that meant

Rkp held a crisis meeting on Friday, and then published a press release. According to the vice-chairman of the party, Henrik Wickström, the Rkp still plans to return to discuss the internal situation of the government.

Rkp’s The parliamentary group held a remote meeting on Friday, where they discussed the political situation in Finland as well as the government’s internal situation.

After a meeting that lasted for hours and continued late into the evening, the party finally issued a statement. In it, Rkp said, among other things, that it takes “the current situation extremely seriously”.

The announcement left several questions unanswered.

Rkp requires in its press release that government ministers and the parties they represent unequivocally renounce racism.

At the same time, however, the party failed to take a position on whether the parliament should recess interrupts at the request of the opposition parliamentary groups, so that the parliament could gather to vote for the finance minister Riikka Purran (ps) for trust.

According to the release, Rkp’s parliamentary group wants to appoint a prime minister instead For Petteri Orpo (kok) time to assess the situation and have a serious discussion with the chairmen of the governing parties.

In its press release, the party justifies giving time by saying that Rkp’s parliamentary group is “very concerned about the government’s ability to function”.

HS reached the vice president of Rkp by Henrik Wickström to answer a few questions left open in the announcement. Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson and chairman of the parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz did not respond to the delivery’s call requests.

RKP vice-chairman Henrik Wickström pictured in parliament on April 11, 2023.

Wickström according to the press release published on Friday evening, the message was that the government’s internal situation has not yet been fully processed as far as Rkp is concerned.

“We hope that the prime minister will have the peace to assess this situation among the chairmen. So the situation is still alive in terms of the matter.”

Does this mean that the Rkp’s parliamentary group did not make a decision at its crisis meeting on Friday about whether it will demand the suspension of the session together with the opposition parties?

“Perhaps you can say that the situation is still alive. We have discussed the situation, and as stated in our press release, we want to give Prime Minister Petteri Orpo time to assess this situation.”

The Rkp meeting lasted several hours on Friday. Were there different views within the party on whether or not the recess should be suspended?

“Creating the bulletin took its own time, of course, because of course it had to be published in two different languages. I wouldn’t consider the duration of the meeting to be exceptional. The parliamentary group took the time it needed to form a common position.”

According to the release, Rkp requires that government ministers and the parties they represent resign from racism. What does this mean concretely? Should each minister, for example, publish a personal statement in which he says that he resigns from racism?

“This is one of the issues that we want to put on hold so that the chairmen of the governing parties can discuss this. At the end of the week, a shaky picture emerged as to whether everyone is able to commit to zero tolerance for racism.”

“I cannot say in more detail how ministers should resign from racism. Now it is best that the chairmen go through the situation in peace.”

How much time is the Rkp giving the prime minister and party leaders to review the government’s situation? At what point does your party form its clear view on whether the parliament should convene to vote on the confidence of Finance Minister Riikka Purra?

“I cannot comment on this at this point. The situation is alive. However, the time window is narrow. Yes, it is important to us that Finland has a functioning government.”

In the Rkp’s press release, your parliamentary group indeed says that it is concerned about the government’s ability to function. In what ways do you worry about the government’s performance?

“I have to say the same here as in the announcement, that is, that the government must be able to trust the joint policies that have been made.”