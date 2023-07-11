Board | Researcher: An image may have arisen that Niinistö acts as a stronger value leader than Orpo

Tampere University political science professor Ilkka Ruostetsaari estimates that President Sauli Niinistö’s comments about the government are related to concerns about Finland’s image abroad.

President Sauli Niinistön the recent statements about the government’s activities are exceptional, says the professor of political science at the University of Tampere Ilkka Ruostetsaari.

“The president’s job is to manage foreign policy, while the government’s job is to manage domestic policy. To the extent that such active commenting on the government’s internal affairs can be considered exceptional,” says Ruostetsaari.

On Tuesday, Niinistö commented at the NATO Summit in Vilnius about old texts written by the nickname “riikka”, which contain remarkably racist language and references to violence. The finance minister seemed to be behind the writings Riikka Purra (p.s.).

Niinistö said that it could be wise for the government to have a clear zero tolerance for racism. At the same time, he pointed out that racism and possible problems with immigration are two separate issues.

“It would also be a good signal to the world,” Niinistö stated.

Only less than two weeks ago, Niinistö called MTV’s in an interview with the then Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) surrounding the discussion as “at least very embarrassing for the government”. Junnila resigned later the same day.

At the time, many researchers interviewed by HS considered Niinistö’s comments relevant to Junnila’s resignation.

Tuesday in the afternoon Purra apologized for his 15-year-old “stupid” writings. Ruostetsaari has been interviewed before this turn.

According to Ruostetsaari, Niinistö’s statements about the government’s activities show how extraordinary the situation is when the backgrounds of government ministers are widely discussed at the beginning of the government.

Ruostetsaari believes that the president justifies his position with foreign policy issues.

“Insinuations about Nazism, racism and conspiracy theories in the context of the government are treated harshly abroad. I see these two Niinistö statements through it,” says Ruostetsaari.

Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon In the texts published in the guest book of the Scripta blog, the nickname “riikka” speaks disparagingly of dark-skinned people, especially Somalis.

On Tuesday, the international media cited, among other things, an article from 2008, in which “riikka” asks: “Netsja today in the stadium spitting on beggars and beating black children, anyone..?”

“Netsit” is an ironic reference used in the blog to like-minded, anti-immigration netizens.

On the other hand, prior to her resignation, Minister of Economic Affairs Junnila had referred to Nazi emblems in various contexts over the years and to Adolf Hitler and proposed in the parliament that climate change should be combated with “climate abortions” carried out in Africa, which would curb population growth.

“If we have a government whose ministers have presented this kind of thinking, even before being appointed to the government, then this kind of thing is not suitable for promoting Finland’s landscape,” says Ruostetsaari.

Rusotesaari according to Niinistö’s positions are also related to the value leadership attached to the position of the president.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) told HS on Tuesday that he thought it was important that Purra himself resigned in the article he published on Twitter on Monday about the violence.

According to Ruostetsaari, Niinistö’s actions may give the impression that Orpo’s leadership in matters of value has not been strong.

“Orpo also trusted Junnila for a long time, before she decided to leave. This may have given rise to the impression that the president of the republic has acted more strongly than the prime minister as a value leader,” he says.

Question According to Ruostetsaari, the extent to which value leadership belongs to the president of the republic is a gray area, which will certainly still be discussed in connection with the upcoming presidential elections.