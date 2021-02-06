Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

Many investors in the stock market ask about the mechanism for paying the remuneration of the chairman and members of the board of directors in public joint-stock companies, and can companies distribute bonuses to the members of the board of directors in the event that the company does not achieve profits during the fiscal year? The answer to these questions becomes clear when referring to the Public Shareholding Company Governance Manual issued by the Authority’s Board Chairman Decision No. (03 / R.M) for the year 2020, where Article 29 specifies the remuneration of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, at a percentage of the net profit of the company. That it does not exceed 10% of those profits for the fiscal year after deducting both depreciation and reserves, provided that the remuneration policy of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors be approved by the general assembly of the company as they are in fact the owners of the company.

The Securities and Commodities Authority confirms that the basic condition for calculating and disbursing the remuneration is that the company achieves net profits during the fiscal year. Article No. (169) of Federal Law No. (2) of 2015 in the matter of commercial companies stipulates that «the company’s system shows the method of calculating The remuneration of the members of the board of directors, and this bonus must not exceed (10%) of the net profit for the ended fiscal year after deducting all of the depreciation and reserves ». Accordingly, the aforementioned article did not restrict the possibility of granting a remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors in the event that a profit is distributed to the shareholders of the company for the fiscal year Whether or not to amend the previous article in the old law.

Refusal to distribute the bonus

The shareholders in companies always ask about their right to refuse to distribute a bonus to the company’s board of directors in the event that no dividends are paid, and the answer comes in Article (177) of the Companies Law, which stipulates that the company’s annual general assembly is concerned in particular with considering and making a decision on A number of issues, the most important of which is the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the remuneration and determination of members of the Board of Directors, as well as the proposals of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of profits to shareholders, whether they are cash dividends or bonus shares, which means that the General Assembly can refuse to distribute a bonus to the Board of Directors, but to achieve this requires approval The majority of shareholders.

As for the company’s decision to distribute dividends to shareholders, such a decision is governed by several requirements that are represented in the availability of sufficient liquidity for distribution and the company’s plans to expand, as well as the financial obligations and requirements expected of the company to be paid during the year, which affect the liquidity available to the company.

Bonuses and allowances

Regarding the disbursement of bonuses and allowances to members of the Board of Directors, it should be noted that Article 29 of the Governance Manual for Public Joint Stock Companies permits the company to pay expenditures, fees, additional bonuses or a monthly salary to the members of its Board of Directors in accordance with the policies proposed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and reviewed by the Board Management and approved by the general assembly of the company, if the member works in any committee or exerts special efforts in additional work to serve the company beyond his normal duties as a member of the company’s board of directors. Attendance allowance may not be paid to the chairman or member of the board of directors for board meetings.

The Public Shareholding Company Governance Guide clarified that the fines that have been imposed on the company by the Securities and Commodities Authority or the competent authority due to violations by the Board of Directors of the Companies Law or the Articles of Association of the company during the ended financial year are deducted from the remuneration of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, pointing out that it is permissible. The General Assembly may not deduct those fines or some of them if it becomes evident to it that these fines are not the result of a default or error on the part of the Board of Directors.

The actual reality indicates that the departments of the Securities and Commodities Authority are examining the decisions of the general assembly meeting of the companies listed in the financial markets, to ensure that they comply with the legal requirements, precisely before issuing the approval to disclose the decisions of the “general” that are governed in the first place by the approval of a share of shareholders. Owns the majority of the company’s capital.