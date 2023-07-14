Board | Purra, who wrote about “black verses” on Twitter: Criticism is already aimed at “direct speech”

In a 2019 blog post, Purra writes about, among other things, walking “unrecognizable black verses”. According to Orpo, the texts are unacceptable.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) took a stand on Twitter, presumably Wednesday night’s A-studio to the topic of conversation.

“As could be guessed, now the target is direct and unadorned speech, criticism of immigration and political actions,” Purra wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

She wrote about it on Facebook a little longer, talking about patriarchal power and “subjugating fabric”, presumably referring to the burkha robe worn by Muslim women.

He concluded his writing by stating: “Just as surely as always pointing out the error of a new basic Finn continues and will continue, the basic Finns will also continue on the line for which we have a clear mandate. If it burdens other parties too much, the problem is not ours.”

The updates have been interpreted as referring to the A studio, where the Prime Minister For Petteri Orpo (kok) excerpts from what Purra wrote in 2019 were read from the blog post “A country that declined”. In the same year, Purra was elected to the parliament.

In his text, Purra writes, among other things, as follows: “There are unidentifiable black sacks walking around the capital area, who can only be recognized as people because they usually drag small people behind them”.

Orpo said that he also considers these writings “completely unacceptable”.

“But I think he has apologized for his previous writings, and that’s enough. And when he has stated that he would not write such a thing again, the focus must be on how he and all the ministers perform their ministerial work. This does not remove the fact that I in no way belittle how disgusting racism is,” Orpo said.

Purra said on Tuesday and Wednesday that he apologized for his writings from 15 years ago. With this, he seemed to be referring to the racist texts written by the nickname “riikka” in the guest book of the Scripta blog.

Thursday night chairman of the center’s parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen told that the group will perform summer interrupting the recessso that the parliament could evaluate Purra’s trust after the racism incident.

This means that all opposition parties have demanded an interruption of the session to evaluate Purra’s confidence.

Website On Wednesday, an address was created on Adressit.com with the title “Riikka Purran must resign from the position of Minister of Finance!”.

On Thursday before midnight, the address had collected more than 45,000 signatures.

Website addresses are not legally binding. The site also does not require strong identification, but a Facebook ID or email address is sufficient. Thus, it is possible that one person could record more than one signature.