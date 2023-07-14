Board | Purra: I will not begin to regret that I have criticized Islam’s practices that subjugate women

During Purra’s trip to Brussels, the opposition has demanded the suspension of the parliamentary session. Purra held a press conference in Brussels.

Brussels/Helsinki

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) says at a press conference in Brussels that he does not regret the fact that he has criticized Islam’s practices that subjugate women.

In Kesäranta, he says he apologized for 15-year-old writings in Scripta’s guest book.

Purra, however, has published a blog post in 2019, already when he was in politics, in which he writes like this:

“There are unidentifiable black sacks walking around the capital region, who can only be recognized as people because they usually drag small people behind them. In the library in Espoo, one black sack arranges books on a shelf. In the library – in our institution of well-being and equality,” wrote Purra on his own website on May 3, 2019.

Purra says that he is worried about the government’s ability to function, but that he hopes that the problems will be overcome.

“If one of the governing parties does not have confidence in the chairman, minister or line of the second largest party, the government has no chance to act,” said Purra.

With this answer, he indicated that the parliamentary group of the governing party Rkp plans to deal with the government’s situation today.

Purra also says that he has not considered resigning from the position of minister.

Bite came to Brussels on Thursday to first attend the Eurogroup meeting. The Eurogroup is an informal body where the finance ministers of the euro countries discuss issues related to the euro.

On Friday, it was Ecofin’s turn, which includes the finance or economy ministers of all member countries.

HS followed Purra’s journey To Brussels on Thursday. There was no time for an interview, but Purra, like the finance ministers of other euro countries, gave the so-called doorstep comments when he came to the meeting.

Finance Ministers started Friday with a joint breakfast, discussing the Commission’s latest economic forecast and the legislative proposals on economic policy coordination.

Ecofin’s agenda also includes a discussion of two important proposals from the Commission: the planned financial support instrument for Ukraine and the EU’s own funds.

Own funds mean funds collected directly into the EU budget, which are obtained, for example, from EU-wide emissions trading. Due to the EU’s massive future funding needs, the Commission wants to increase the means of collecting new own funds.

The size of Ukraine’s financial instrument is planned to be EUR 50 billion, of which EUR 17 billion would be a grant and EUR 33 billion would be a loan.

I bite During the trip to Brussels, the parliament the opposition has sent a letter to the speaker of the parliament For Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and demanded the suspension of the session break. The opposition wants the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) issues the Prime Minister’s announcement “on the positions and confidence of the government ministers and the ability of the entire government to function”.

Also the ruling party Rkp’s parliamentary group is meeting on Friday. The chairman of Rkp and the minister of education Anna-Maja Henriksson’s According to (r), we now need proper consolidation movements.

Henriksson was not satisfied that Purra on Thursday commented on Twitter conversation in a way that raises questions about the seriousness of his earlier apology.

Purra said on Tuesday and Wednesday that he would apologize for his writings 15 years ago. With this, he seemed to be referring to the racist texts written by the nickname “riikka” in the guest book of the Scripta blog.