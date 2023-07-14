Board | Purra doesn’t apologize for texts that Orpo doesn’t approve of – This is what it’s all about

At the beginning of the week, Purra apologized for his writings 15 years ago. However, he does not regret the 2019 blog post about “black verses”. According to Prime Minister Orpo, even these texts cannot be accepted, but for him Purra’s previous apology is enough.

Under sat for a month Petteri Orpon The (kok) government is just trying to get rid of its previous racist upheavals, when the next one is already at hand. HS times, what the discussion of the last few days is about.

In public since the beginning of the week was discussed extensively strongly racist and violent texts written by the pseudonym “riikka”, which had been published Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the Scripta blog guest book.

In one of the updates, “riikka” wrote, among other things, that if she was “given a gun, there would be dead bodies even on the commuter train”. Current Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) admitted on Friday that he wrote the texts.

On Monday, Purra first expressed that it “would never occur to him” to regret what he said. On Tuesday and Wednesday, however, he apologized for his “15 years ago” writings. He also pleaded that he was not involved in politics at the time, and would not write in the same way again.

After the Scripta case, the chairmen of the governing parties also announced statementaccording to which there is “zero tolerance for racism” in government work.

Soon another text that Purra had written on his own blog became public in March 2019. In April of the same year, he was elected to parliament for the first time.

“There are unidentifiable black sacks walking around the capital region, who can only be recognized as people because they usually drag small people behind them,” Purra wrote, apparently referring to Muslim women’s outfits.

This excerpt was read to Prime Minister Orpo in Yle’s A-studio on Wednesday. Orpo commentedthat such speeches are “totally unacceptable”.

However, Orpo considered that Purra’s already presented apology for the old Scripta texts was enough. He stated that Purra has announced that he will resign from all violence and racism.

On Friday Bite however said, that he is not going to apologize for the 2019 blog post about “black verses”. Purra stated at a press conference in Brussels that he does not regret criticizing Islam’s practices that subjugate women.

All the opposition parties have demanded the speaker of the parliament Halla-aho to interrupt the parliamentary recess so that a vote of confidence in Purra could be taken.

In addition, the parliamentary group of the governing party Rkp is on Friday at the meeting thrashing the government’s situation.

Purra himself said on Friday that he was worried about the government’s ability to function.

“If one of the governing parties does not have confidence in the chairman, minister or line of the second largest party, the government has no chance to act,” he said.