Board | Purra apologizes for his writings on Twitter – Orpo: “The government will not fall for this”

“I do not accept any kind of violence, racism or discrimination,” Purra writes.

The Treasury ministerchairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra the messaging service Twitter apologizes for its writings from 15 years ago.

“I apologize for my stupid social media comments 15 years ago and for the harm and resentment that they understandably caused. I’m not a perfect person, I’ve made mistakes,” Purra wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

“Taken out of context and evaluated in the present moment, some texts look even worse than before. I do not accept any kind of violence, racism or discrimination. Those who know my way of working and my values ​​know that.”

I bite the writings became public on Monday, when excerpts from old comments written by the nickname “riikka” began to circulate on social media, which had been written Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) to the guest book of the Scripta blog.

HS will report on the writings on Monday evening. On the same day, Purra had written on his own blog that as a member of parliament or a minister he “certainly would not write or say or even do all the things that I have previously written, said or done”. However, Purra did not take a clear stand on whether her nickname is “riikka”.

“It would never occur to me to start resigning or to regret what I did and said years and decades ago,” he wrote at the time.

Later in the evening, Purra published a series of tweets in which he stated, among other things, that he does not accept or has “never accepted any kind of violence”.

On Tuesdays in his tweets, Purra writes that he used to express himself in “manners and words” that are not acceptable today.

“I got involved in politics years after the comments. I act and communicate differently. I hope that my performance in politics will be judged based on what I do in my positions of trust, as a member of parliament, minister and party chairman. As with others,” he writes.

“Also, the activities of the basic Finnish party are not based on extremism, racism or discrimination, but on pursuing the interests of Finland and the Finns.”

According to Purra, the government program emphasizes “the primacy and importance of human rights, non-discrimination and other basic values”.

“That’s the way it should be.”

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has been chasing Purra on Monday and Tuesday several times.

On Tuesday, Purra was asked, among other things, how he responds to the Minister of Education, the chairman of the Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson’s to the claim to renounce all racism.

Purra has not responded to HS’s message.

To Ilta-Sanom, Purra replied that he would resign for racism.

“Yes. Johan, this is also evident from the government program,” Purra wrote in his message to the newspaper.

Soon After Burra’s tweets, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) thanked Purraa for the “right solution” in his Twitter message.

“The government will not fall for this. I hope that the government will be able to implement its program and that the activities and values ​​of the ministers and the government will be evaluated through actions,” he wrote.

According to Orpo, the media and civil society “work when it brings out the views of decision-makers, new or old”.

“It is important that writings that do not represent the person’s own or the government’s thinking are clearly dismissed and apologized for.”