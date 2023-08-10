Board | PS’s Mäkelä urges Biaudet to resign – Rkp’s Andersson does not take a stand

Rkp’s parliamentary group chairman Otto Andersson says that he had a one-on-one conversation with Eva Biaudet about her results.

Andersson does not want to comment on the content of the conversation, but says that the communication with Biaudet is good.

Rkp’s Biaudet previously commented on the current state of his party In an interview with HS’s Monthly Supplement by stating that the party is “on the verge” of cooperation with the government. In the interview, he hinted at overthrowing the government. Even before this, he is, among other things was founding a network of Rkp people disappointed with government cooperation.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelän according to Biaudet, based on his actions, he should consider leaving the Rkp’s parliamentary group.

“I don’t think that such an action is appropriate in anyone’s opinion. If a person thinks like that, they should also have the courage to draw conclusions and leave the parliamentary group”, Mäkelä assessed to HS.

Mäkelä reminds that when the MPs from the left-wing coalition Markus Mustajärvi and Jyrki Yrttiaho they don’t in the year 2011 who voted Jyrki Katainen (kok) on behalf of the government’s government program, despite the government’s cooperation, they were dismissed from the parliamentary group.

Biaut voted in June in the parliament, as the only member of parliament from the ruling party, blank in the government’s vote of confidence.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democrats, Peter Östman.

Christian Democrats chairman of the parliamentary group Peter Ostman says that he does not want to comment further on “internal problems of Rkp”.

“But if this happened in my group, I would find it a really difficult and problematic situation. The group chairman is responsible for leading the group,” says Östman.

Neither Östman nor Mäkelä want to instruct Andersson in how he should act in the situation.

“I hope they have an internal discussion about how this can continue. Surely everyone understands that this kind of activity cannot continue throughout the fall or the end of the government’s term”, however, Mäkelä states.

Andersson doesn’t want to comment on Mäkelä’s demand for Biaudet’s continuation in the Rkp’s parliamentary group.

“That is Jani Mäkelä’s vision. However, he is not a member of Rkp or Rkp’s parliamentary group, so his comments will in no way affect its internal discussion. These types of issues are the issues of each parliamentary group and we have our own discussions internally. Now I’m not going to be provoked by his statement”, Andersson commented on Mäkelä’s opinion.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson has stated earlier In an interview with HSthat it is Andersson’s task to think about what kind of sanctions Biaudet’s actions might result.

However, Andersson does not want to assess the possible consequences for the time being.

“It is clear that we will have a discussion about this within the group as well,” states Andersson.

According to him, Biaudet’s activities and common rules of the game will be discussed among the parliamentary group in the same context, when a broader assessment of the government’s political situation is made.

Group leader Andersson says that the content of Biaudet’s interview in the Monthly Supplement came as a surprise to him.

“Every member of parliament has freedom of expression, but in this type of situation, when the situation is otherwise sensitive, the party and with it the parliamentary group in the most difficult situation in its modern political history, and when the outcome came as a surprise, I personally strongly think that these issues should be discussed first and foremost together”, Andersson formulates his view to the Biaudet outlets.

“Politics is a team game and in a team it is important to play by common rules. In itself, there is nothing new in the way colleague Eva thinks, and it has already become clear to everyone who follows politics, but when this is a really difficult place for us, talking and acting together is what we should continue to do.”

Hilly nor Östman want to speculate on what kind of sanctions Biaudet’s behavior would lead to in the groups they lead.

“Our team has been on reasonable and adult lines when it comes to cooperation with the government. “No one has gone out to talk about such things in public, but it has been understood that cooperation with the government is not necessarily always fun”, says Mäkelä.

“There has been no need to have a discussion about this. Our starting point is that when you join the board, you’re either there or you’re not. It was agreed at Säätytalo that we have freedom of conscience when it comes to alcohol and value issues, but when it comes to financial issues or the government’s policy or trust, we are either involved as a whole team or we are not,” Östman says.

Correction 10.8. 7:38 p.m.: In 2011, Jyrki Yrttiaho, not Johannes Yrttiaho, was dismissed from the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition, as was reported earlier in the article.