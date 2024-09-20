Board | Prime Minister Orpo on Finland’s decision to leave the Ukraine alliance: There will be no change in the government’s foreign policy line

Government|Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) is asked to comment on the policy of Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavion (ps) at the meeting of political journalists. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of it.

Finnish does not participate in the equality coalition related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, MTV news said on Friday. The decision was made by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Basic Finns Ville Tavio (ps) in June.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), the decision does not change the government’s foreign policy line. Orpo says that he was aware of the discussion on the subject in June, but emphasizes that the decision on the matter was made by Minister Tavio.

“I think it would have been completely in line with the government’s line to participate in this, but the minister has prioritized this,” Orpo stated.

Orpo refused to answer the question about whether he himself accepts Tavio’s decision.

“The main topics that Finland was asked to contribute to were civil shelters, protecting the population, school safety, and securing and repairing infrastructure. Equality, the status of sexual minorities is essentially included in the government’s foreign policy and this single decision by Minister Tavio does not change the government’s line”, Orpo stated in regards to the discussions with Ukraine when he was asked about it.

According to MTV, several official sources say that Tavio decided that Finland would stay out of the alliance because it is supposed to also promote the cause of gender and sexual minorities.

Tavio did not deny the matter to MTV news. He says it’s all about choosing a focus.

At the event Prime Minister Orpo also praised the composition of the future commission and the Finnish commissioner candidate Henna Virkkunen (kok) planned portfolio of commissioners. According to Orpo, Finland got everything and more than what it was aiming for in the process.

At the event, Orpo also praised the government’s unity and executive ability, which he said was reflected, among other things, in the budget dispute that progressed quickly and without major contradictions.

“There is other noise around the government, but the handling of big things has moved forward purposefully,” Orpo stated.