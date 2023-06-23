Board | Politicians who resigned from Rkp because of the government program express their disappointment: “It’s really blatant to do this”

Elina Sagne-Ollikainen, Päivi Storgård and Nicholas Kujala decided to leave Rkp after seeing the new government program.

From the closet you can still find Rkp’s jacket and beanie, but the ladybug logos will no longer be used.

Rkp’s municipal and parliamentary election candidate and former vice-chairman of the Helsinki district Elina Sagne-Ollikainen decided to leave the party last weekend.

The resignation decision was caused by the government program published on Friday.

“We have had a statement that we have a big social heart. That we take responsibility for the weakest in society. This policy cancels that,” says Sagne-Ollikainen on the eve of Midsummer, when just under a week has passed since the resignation decision.

The decision was not easy, and Sagne-Ollikainen has felt sad about it. However, there has been an understanding from the former party members.

He lists the parts of the government program that he thinks are the weakest of all: cuts in social and health care, immigration policy, the attitude towards children’s rights and the transfer of the new disability law and the associated price ceiling.

Mostly him the repulsive message that the government program sends to those considering moving to Finland.

The government states that in the future, a person staying in Finland on the basis of work must leave the country if the employment relationship ends and no new job can be found within three months. The residence period required for citizenship will be extended from five to eight years. The refugee quota will be halved.

“We’re going there to do basic Finnish politics, which we said we wouldn’t do,” says Sagne-Ollikainen. He refers to the chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson’s to the promise made at the beginning of the negotiations.

“It’s really blatant to do this.”

Going from Rkp to the board is justified by the idea of ​​influencing from within. Sagne-Ollikainen thinks differently.

“It would also have been possible to refuse [Petteri] At Orpo’s invitation.”

Rkp’s youth organization and the women’s organization opposed participation in this government.

According to Sagne-Ollikainen, Rkp needs new voters from non-Swedish speakers. He has hoped that “international Helsinki”, i.e. for example those who recently moved to Finland, would be made to vote for Rkp. Now it seems far away.

According to Sagne-Ollikainen’s experience, Rkp is not a very well-known party outside its core areas.

“When I was campaigning in the parliamentary elections in Eastern Helsinki, they asked who you are.”

Nothing it is not about a tidal wave of divorcees. Eleven people have resigned from the party during the week, five of them from the Helsinki district. There are approximately 1,300 members in the Helsinki district.

The party office reports that the total number of members has increased by one person since May Day.

It is known that there are no former or current members of parliament among the most recent departures. In addition to Sagne-Ollikainen, there are at least former candidates Jutta Seppinen and Päivi Storgård from Helsinki and Veera Granroth and Kaj Wallenius From Turku.

In addition, the former vice-chairman of the party’s youth organization, an activist in international work and a 2015 parliamentary election candidate has attracted attention Nicholas Kujalan notice of resignation.

Päivi Storgård is leaving Rkp due to government guidelines.

Storgård and Kujala they also mention the government’s immigration line as the biggest reason for their differences. Both immediately highlight the halving of the number of quota refugees.

In Storgård’s opinion, it represents a shift in values ​​that he can no longer sign.

“With this halving, according to the program, savings of 21 million will be achieved, which is completely rich in cash. This is completely indecent,” he says.

“These people are the ones who are in the greatest need. They have been hand-picked from refugee camps.”

Storgård served as Rkp’s vice president in 2011–2015.

“When I joined Rkp, the reason was liberal, human-friendly, decent politics.”

He says he understands the party’s reasons for joining the government. He believes that Rkp has been able to prevent even harsher registrations in immigration. Still, he sees that values ​​were sacrificed too much for practicality.

“We’ve had wide walls and a high ceiling, but now the threshold is too low.”

Storgård has taught Finnish to immigrants as a volunteer. One former student is studying in an elderly care unit with an apprenticeship contract and drives a taxi the rest of the time in order to meet the income limit for the residence permit.

Now Rkp is in the government, which increases the income limit for a residence permit.

“I feel disappointed and angry.”

the party youth activist Nicholas Kujala, who is leaving for the same reasons, thinks that the refugee quota should rather have been increased.

“The climate crisis increases the number of refugees, and Finland should be at the forefront of helping these people.”

In the climate solutions of the government’s program, he was particularly upset by the reduction of the carbon dioxide tax on fuels.

He considers it a good thing to wake up to the state’s indebtedness. However, it was not enough to turn the tide.

Kujala’s departure did not happen on the spur of the moment, and he is not joining another party. The ministerial elections of the fundamental Finns strengthened the feeling that the solution was right.

In Kujala’s opinion, Rkp has become more and more specifically a defender of the interests of Finnos-Swedes at the expense of other goals, and he does not consider the development to be good.

“The fact is that there are many people in the world who suffer completely different kinds of suffering than us Finnos-Swedes. It is worth thinking about who will now be left without help and protection, so that we can have an even better life here.”