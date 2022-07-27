Barracas Central beat Patronato 2-1 in another scandalous match of the Professional Soccer League. The controversy arose after, at the request of the VAR, the referee Jorge Baliño annulled a goal by Axel Rodríguez, from Patronato, for an alleged advanced position at the beginning of the play, although the pass was from a Barracas player. Later, Nicolás Castro, due to rough play, was correctly expelled from the Entre Ríos team.

Cristian Colmán put Barracas ahead and Jonás Acevedo equalized. Until, again by the VAR, which in this case was in charge of the international Diego Abal, a goal from the Board of Trustees was annulled and, at the start of the action, a penalty was charged for Barracas, which Facundo Altamirano saved Pablo Mouche. For the end was the conquest of the Colombian Sebastián Rincón.

Thus began the fight of the players

Then, in the end, chaos ensued. Furious, coach Facundo Sava rebuked Baliño and there were even some struggles. The Patronato players supported the coach and some came face to face with the police.

“It makes me want to go home and never direct again,” Sava shouted, with rarely seen nervousness. The coach of the Entre Ríos team had been expelled about 20 minutes after the mistakenly invalidated goal, due to the insults to the judge.

Visiting midfielder Castro had also left for a red card, but without possible objections: the captain applied an iron to the groin of his rival pair, Iván Tapia, who was left lying on the grass for a while.

Patronato was on the rise and in case of winning by up to two goals they would have positioned themselves ninth in the League. In addition, he would have exceeded the average point per game, in a table that has him last, but still with a chance of remaining in the first A. This result, naturally, complicates it. “I feel cheated. With Baliño it never went well for us, and today, no way”, protested the president, Oscar Lenzi.

Barracas Central had already been favored by the same judge



Coincidentally, Baliño was the judge in the match between San Lorenzo and Barracas Central, in which the Tapia family club was also favored. That day, July 3, and for the sixth date of the League, El Guapo celebrated a 2-1 win at the All Boys stadium, highly questioned by the Ciclón technical director, Rubén Darío Insua.

That time, the referee omitted a penalty for San Lorenzo due to an ostensible subjection by Nicolás Ferreyra to Adam Bareiro and annulled a Barça goal that had been 2-2 due to a very questionable offside position by Jeremías James in a center derived from a free kick.

