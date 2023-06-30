Board | Päivi Räsänen described Minister Junnila’s old written question as shocking – “You can’t explain it as humor”

Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila (ps) submitted a written question to the parliament about curbing population growth with the help of “climate abortion” in the fall of 2019.

Christian Democrats Member of Parliament and former chairman of the party Päivi Räsänen took the position of the Minister of Economic Affairs late on Thursday evening on Twitter Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) to the written question submitted to the parliament in 2019.

Junnila wrote at the time that, according to her, “it would be justified for Finland to bear its responsibility by promoting climate abortion”, which according to her would be “a great leap for humanity”.

“In the underdeveloped societies of Africa, the number of children can be huge, and the problem escalates even worse as climate change drives them, due to famine, disease and extreme weather, to seek a better life in areas with an even larger carbon footprint.”

Räsenen according to him, as a Member of Parliament who has now voted for Junnila, he has an obligation to ask the minister about his current position on the matter.

Räsänen emphasized that even though the Christian Democratic parliamentary group decided to give Minister Junnila the opportunity to continue in her position, “still unpleasant aspects” of the minister’s activities already emerged on Thursday.

“Earlier comments were about writings on social media, but this parliamentary action about “climate abortions by Africans” made as a member of parliament cannot be explained as humor,” Räsänen tweeted.

Räsänen describes Junnila’s proposal as “shocking.”