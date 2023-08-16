Board | Orpo’s government’s support decline faster than Rinne’s or Sipilä’s governments

During the summer, the support of the parties in the government led by Petteri Orpo (Kok) has dropped by more than two percentage points.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The support of the government led by (kok) has fallen by a total of 2.1 percentage points from the June support survey, according to the HS survey published on Tuesday.

While in the June support survey, 50.6 percent of respondents would have voted for government parties if the elections had been held at that time, in August the corresponding figure was 48.5 percent.

So less than half of the respondents supported the governing parties, i.e. Kokoumu, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.

Drop is larger than the two previous government assemblies during the summer after the parliamentary elections.

Antti Rinne The combined support of the parties of the government led by (sd) decreased by 0.3 percentage points during the first summer of the government in 2019. At that time, the Sdp-led government also included the center, the Greens, the Left Alliance and Rkp.

At that time, the center’s support fell by one percentage point during the summer, and the greens rose by 0.7 percentage points. The other parties’ changes were more moderate.

Juha Sipilä On the other hand, the support of the parties of the government led by (Centre) remained unchanged during the first summer of 2015.

At that time, the government included the coalition, which lost 0.9 percentage points in support during the summer, and the Basic Finns, which lost 1.3 percentage points. The Prime Minister’s Party’s support for the center rose by 2.2 percentage points during the first summer.

A survey research director of Kantar Public, which implemented Sakari Nurmelan according to the government’s initial campaign, such large changes in the total support of the governing parties are not usually seen.

“Politics usually only gets livelier in the fall, when the parliament starts its work and normal everyday life starts again. However, in connection with this government, this so-called uproar has been in the public domain to a considerable extent already during the summer”, Nurmela assesses the reason for this summer’s support changes.

Almost the entire drop in support can be explained by the support of basic Finns, which has decreased by 1.9 percentage points during the summer.

During the summer, the chairman of Fundamental Finns, the Minister of Finance, among others, have been in the public eye Riikka Purran the racist writings published before his ministerial tenure and the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) racist private messages.

The slope at the beginning of the government, internal changes in the support readings of the governing parties were explained especially by the bickering between the center and the greens, which colored the entire government period.

Already during the summer immediately after the government negotiations, the representatives of the parties engaged in public arguments, among other things pulp and of mining projects mixed charging stations for electric cars.

Previous Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) replaced Rinne as the head of the board in the middle of the board’s term in December 2019.

The main topics of the first summer of the Sipilä government included the so-called social contract aimed at improving cost competitiveness, which the government tried with weak results to negotiate with labor market organizations already during the first summer.