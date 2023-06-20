Board | Orpo’s government takes its oath of office today – the post-war record would have been broken tomorrow

The members of parliament still get to go through the government’s program before leaving for summer pastures.

in Helsinki solemn ceremonies will be held today, Tuesday, when Petteri Orpon The board headed by (kok) is officially appointed.

The Parliament will conduct the election of the Prime Minister after 11 o’clock. Later President Sauli Niinistö will appoint the new government in the afternoon starting at 2:00 in the presentation of the president, which will be held in the State Council Castle on the edge of the Senate Square.

After this, the new board will hold its first official meeting. In it, the ministers swear their oath of office or give an oath of office and give a judge’s oath, if they have not already done so before. During the weekend, the parties have chosen their candidates for ministers, but they will only take office today.

There are a total of 19 ministers in the new government. Five of them have previously served as ministers. Only the chairman of Rkp continues from the old board to the new one Anna-Maja Henrikssonwho changes the portfolio of the Minister of Justice to that of the Minister of Education.

After the changeover, the new and old governments visit Niinistö at the Presidential Palace. Niinistö, Orpo and the departing prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will give a speech in this connection.

Marini’s government, which has been in office for almost 1,300 days, becomes the ninth longest in Finnish history, even though its fall was predicted by Udom on several occasions.

A day at the end, the new government will take a group photo and hold a press conference in Säätytalo, where the government was negotiated for an extraordinary seven weeks.

On Tuesday, 79 days will have passed since the election. It means that the creation of Orpo’s government is tied for first place when measuring the longest government formation period since the Second World War. Urho Kekkonen the formation of the third government in 1951 took just as long. The post-war record would therefore have been broken on Wednesday.

In the period between the world wars, the governments did not necessarily change with the parliamentary elections, so a comparison further back in history is not meaningful.

Tuhti’s 240-page government program will be presented to the parliament today as part of the new government’s organizational session. The opposition parties will get to sink their teeth into it in the plenary hall even before the parliament goes on summer recess.