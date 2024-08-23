Friday, August 23, 2024
Board | Orpo: The government is ready to connect welfare areas to others, if necessary

August 23, 2024
in World Europe
Board | Orpo: The government is ready to connect welfare areas to others, if necessary
Orpo can't say what timescale the matter would be decided on, but he must be able to make the decisions if necessary.

Government is ready to decide on merging some welfare areas with others, if securing services and getting the economy in order requires it. This is what the Prime Minister says Petteri Orpo (cook).

Orpo can’t say what timescale the matter would be decided on, but he must be able to make the decisions if necessary. He characterizes the deficits of the welfare regions as huge and says that they threaten not only the government’s economic policy goals but also the foundation of the entire welfare society.

Currently, Finnish social, health and rescue services are organized by 21 welfare areas, as well as Helsinki and Hus.

