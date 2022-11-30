Board | Orpo of the Coalition in the EK exam: “We don’t have a government in this country”

The leaders of the major parties will gather tonight for the election exam of the Confederation of Business.

Others the leaders of the governing parties criticized the center and the chairman of the opposition party coalition Petteri Orpo wondered why the opposition is even needed anymore at the election exam of the Confederation of Business and Industry on Tuesday evening.

“We don’t have a government in this country that takes care of these things,” Orpo said.

We are showing Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the currently ongoing exam.

Board partners raged at the center on Tuesday, when its representatives allied themselves with the opposition in the environment committee of the parliament, when it was processing the report to the nature conservation act. Chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne described this in the EK exam as “freezing, shocking mush”.

Chairman of the Centre, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko justified his party’s departure from the government’s previous common line with the fact that the center is concerned about property protection. Central residents have feared that the law would result in the protection of forests without compensation being paid to landowners.

According to Saariko, the disintegration of the government’s ranks was self-intentional. He assured that he is committed to the government’s work.

Green demanded a meeting of the leadership of the governing parties on Tuesday to discuss the government’s situation. It is unclear when this could happen, as the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is on a business trip in New Zealand and Australia.

The government’s activities seemed to be at a standstill for the time being.

Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo told STT that the progress of any issues in the government is not possible until the leaders of the governing parties review the situation.

“The centre’s completely irresponsible way of working in the parliament has eaten away the trust of other parties in the centre,” Ohisalo said.

Also the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson assesses that no issues within the government will progress until clarity has been obtained on the positions of different groups and their attitude to government cooperation.

“My default value is that currently all processes are frozen. It is not related to any single issue, but to everything. How we continue depends on how the parties want us to continue,” Andersson told reporters in parliament.

In the EK exam, Andersson estimates that discussing the rules of the game is hardly helpful anymore, unless the parties are ready to genuinely commit to them.

The vice president who represented Sdp in the exam Niina Malm urged the center to have an internal discussion about what the rules of the game are in the government.

Orpo accused Prime Minister Marini of “externalizing himself” from leading the government. According to Malmi, Marin is not shortening her commute.

Read more: The Greens demand a meeting of the leadership of the governing parties to discuss the government’s situation

Read more: This is what Tuesday’s events are all about

Read more: Other government parties threatened that the center would not receive the agricultural support package if it watered down the nature conservation law

The representatives of the six largest parties are taking part in the EK exam.

The election exam is hosted by Talouselämä’s editor-in-chief Jussi Kärki.

Correction 30.11. at 17:58: In the previous version of the news, it was wrongly mentioned that the Greens would be represented in the exam by chairperson Maria Ohisalo. The representative of the Greens was Atte Harjanne, the chairman of the parliamentary group.