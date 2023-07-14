Board | Orpo of the “cabinet of horrors” meets the German chancellor in Berlin

The new Finnish government led by Orpo has received negative publicity in Germany.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will meet the German chancellor in Berlin today By Olaf Scholz.

Orpo and Scholz discuss the relations between the two countries and talk about the development of trade and economic relations in particular.

They will also discuss current international issues and EU affairs, such as the continuation of strong support for Ukraine. The topic is also Russia, Europe’s common security and defense policy, migration and the EU’s multi-year financial framework.

Petteri Orpon the new Finnish government led by has received negative publicity in Germany. The media has noticed racism and Nazism and appointed Orpo’s board into a cabinet of horrors.