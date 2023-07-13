Board | Orpo in the A-studio: No need to convene the parliament from the summer break

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said in an interview with Yle’s A-studio that he was surprised by what kind of writings the Basic Finns ministers have published in the past.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Wednesday in an interview with Yle’s A-studio that he was surprised by what kind of writings the ministers of basic Finns have published on the internet in the past.

The host of A-studio asked Orpo if he really didn’t know what kind of writings, for example, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) or the Minister of Economy who had to resign Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) can be found in history.

“I can honestly say that I didn’t know,” Orpo said.

“It was known that there was some writing, but I thought that they were already in the public domain.”

Orphan said that he found the published writings “disgusting” and something he could “not accept in any way”.

“I consider it absolutely necessary that Riikka Purra has resigned from these speeches, violence and racism and has apologized for these speeches,” he said.

Orpo did not admit that he had forced Purra into the solution. He repeated the position he stated earlier in the day, that Purra made his decision himself.

Excerpts from Purra’s more recent writings, which he has published on his blog in 2019, were also read to the Prime Minister in the program.

Orpo said that he also considers these writings “completely unacceptable”.

“But I think he has apologized for his previous writings, and that’s enough. And when he has stated that he would not write such a thing again, the focus must be on how he and all the ministers perform their ministerial work. This does not take away from the fact that I in no way belittle how disgusting racism is.”

Several On Wednesday, the leadership of the opposition parties demanded that the parliament return from the summer break to the great hall and vote on Purra’s vote of confidence.

According to Orpo, this is not necessary.

“The government is capable of functioning. The foreign minister has especially represented Finland at the NATO summit, Purra is leaving for the Eurogroup meeting. Our work is working, legal projects are being launched that are in line with the government’s program,” the Prime Minister reasoned.

Orpo denied that the government was in crisis. According to him, the government “stays together”.

“When this referral discussion about the government’s work is properly conducted and the government’s ministers are evaluated properly, I believe that the table will be clear.”