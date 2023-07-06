Board | On Rkp’s election of Henriksson Rydman: It seems that the Basic Finns wanted to show their dissatisfaction with the coalition

According to Anna-Maja Henriksson, chairperson of Rkp, the government’s rules of the game discussion outlined zero tolerance for ministerial conspiracy theories.

When On Wednesday, basic Finns elected a defector from the coalition as Minister of Economy by Wille Rydmanboard partner of Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson’s the first reaction was surprise.

“Yes, it seemed that they also wanted to somehow show dissatisfaction with the coalition. It was the best feeling,” he says to HS.

According to Henriksson, the information about Rydman’s selection came to him through the media.

“I was surprised by that choice. However, we know that Rydman has previously had to resign from the ranks of the coalition.”

Rydman is too scolded severely prime minister Petteri Orpoa (kok) and participated in criticizing Iltalehti’s editor in a way that Finnish Association of Journalists to paint your picture.

Henriksson repeated the Orphan Thursday’s take on it, that the government would have fallen if any party had now risen against Rydman’s election. According to him, in this situation as well, it should be assumed that each party chooses its own ministers.

“I myself now assume that every minister is committed to the principles we have agreed on. That everyone is committed to respecting the rule of law, democracy, equality and human rights,” says Henriksson.

According to him, in the rules of the game discussions held by the government on Tuesday, it was also agreed between the chairmen of the governing parties on zero tolerance for conspiracy theories.

“There is no place for conspiracy theories in the State Council. We have talked about this among the chairmen and I hope that this is now clear to every minister.”

For example, the Minister of Justice for Basic Finns Leena Meri (ps) and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) have previously used the term “population change”, but later stated that they were not referring to a conspiracy theory. Riikka Purra, the chairman of the Fundamental Finns, has also said that the Fundamental Finns do not believe in conspiracy theories.

With population change referred to in extreme right-wing circles, to the theory that the white-skinned population is being deliberately subjugated into a minority in Western countries.

Henriksson says that he hopes that the challenges of the early weeks of the government will now begin to be behind him.

“This beginning has been extremely difficult. This kind of thing must now be brought to an end so that we can implement the government’s program together.”

Rydman, who was elected Minister of Economy, resigned from the coalition’s parliamentary group last summer after several women accused him of harassing behavior In the Helsingin Sanomat article.

Henriksson says that he has read the article in question.

“Of course it was a very serious place. It is the case that every Member of Parliament must always think about how they behave and remember that they are an example to others with their own actions,” Henriksson comments on the content of the article.

“In this respect, the article did make me think.”

More precisely, Henriksson does not want to comment on the matter, partly because the preliminary investigation started in relation to Rydman’s request for an investigation of the authors of the article last year is still in progress.

Rhythm became Minister of Economic Affairs after Vilhelm Junnila (ps) had to resign from the position when his repeated references and connections to the extreme right became public.

Junnila’s resignation was preceded by a vote of confidence, in which she received the confidence of the parliament, but not a single MP from the Rkp voted for the confidence.

Henriksson doesn’t take a position on whether Rkp will vote for Rydman’s confidence if the vote of confidence comes.

“We are now starting from the fact that we closely monitor what each minister does in his ministerial role.”