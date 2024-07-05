Board | On Friday, two ministers will change in the government – Anders Adlercreutz will become Minister of Education

Government|Adlercreutz replaces Anna-Maja Henriksson, who is leaving for the EU Parliament, as Minister of Education.

In the board two ministers will change on Friday.

Both the Minister of Education and the Minister of European and Ownership Guidance are officially changing today. Minister of Education For Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) resignation from the minister’s position is granted, and the minister of education is appointed in his place Anders Adlercreutz (r)

A third-term Member of Parliament will be appointed to replace Adlercreutz as Minister of European and Ownership Management Joakim Strand (r) From Vaasa.

The ministerial roulette is due to the fact that Henriksson was elected to the EU Parliament in the June elections. In June, Adlercreutz was also elected as the new chairman of Rkp, replacing Henriksson, who resigned from the position.

The ministerial changes will take place at the presentation of the President of the Republic at the State Council Castle starting at 11 am.

The extraordinary general session of the Government Council, which will be held immediately after the president’s presentation, will discuss the changes to the division of work and deputations of ministers and the composition of ministerial committees and ministerial working groups due to the change of ministers.

In addition, the new minister Strand takes the oath of office and gives the judge’s certificate.