The final of the Argentine Cup will be historic and unprecedented: for the first time in the history of Argentine soccer, there will be a defining match between two teams indirectly affiliated with the AFA, in this case between Patronato de Paraná and Talleres de Córdoba.
Facundo Sava’s team gave the surprise by crossing out Boca Juniors in the semis on penalties (it had already taken out River Plate in the quarterfinals, by the same route), while the “T” will play its second consecutive CA final, overcoming 1 -0 in the instance before Banfield.
Here’s everything you need to know about this great game.
Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Location: Mendoza Argentina.
Stadium: Argentine Falklands.
Start time: 8:30 p.m. local time.
Channel: The duel will be broadcast by TyC Sports, so if you have contracted the cable service you will be able to watch it without inconveniences.
streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Patronage: won 1.
Workshops: won 1.
ties: 3.
Patronage: EGGGP
Workshops: GGEGP
The “Patron” of Facundo Sava, who will leave when this tournament ends, had no injuries or expulsions in the match against Boca, so he will have to rehearse a team in the next few hours to start outlining the XI.
With five minutes to go before the epilogue and with the winning goal already scored, the Uruguayan Michael Santos had to be replaced due to injury. The next few hours will be key for DT Javier Gandolfi to know whether or not he can count on him for this match. He did not have expelled vs Banfield.
Altamirano; Lozano, Ojeda, Quintana and Kruspzky; Acevedo, Leys, Castro and Medina; Giani and Estigarribia.
aguerre; Buffarini, Perez, Catalan, Diaz; Villagra, Franco; Valoyes, Pizzini, Garro; Santos or Godoy.
It will be a close match with details, worthy of a final. I believe that Talleres will prevail by the minimum, with a goal from Colombian Valoyes, and will be champion.
#Board #TrusteesWorkshops #time #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast #final #Copa #Argentina
Leave a Reply