Board of Trustees vs. Atlético Nacional, live minute by minute in Copa Libertadores

Yerson Candelo scored the winning goal for Nacional.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The purslane team makes its debut in the group stage of the continental tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Argentine Patronato seeks to make history in its international debut against the Colombian ‘King of Cups’, the National Athletic, the one they face this Wednesday in the first day of group H of the Copa Libertadores, which they share with Paraguayan Olimpia and Peruvian Melgar.
Atlético Nacional, champion of the Libertadores in 1989 and 2016, currently led by the Brazilian Paulo Autoriwho, in turn, won the highest continental award with two teams from his country: Cruzeiro (1997) and Sao Paulo (2005).
The game starts at 5 pm
Minute by minute
