The National Human Rights Authority confirmed that the UAE is moving forward towards human rights excellence and continues its path and achievements in all fields, foremost among which is human rights, considering that the state has taken great strides towards achieving more exceptional achievements, translating human rights strategies, and transforming its goals into tangible achievements on the homeland.

She noted that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State takes the nation’s ship towards broader horizons of progress and growth in the footsteps of the founding fathers, inspired by the foundation and empowerment phases.

The Board of Trustees of the authority recalled the virtues of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the empowerment process, and the giving he gave to the homeland.

Maqsoud Cruz, President of the National Human Rights Commission, expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said that the injured is great and the deceased is great, and there is no consolation for his passing, except for the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State, as he is a man of human rights leadership and the promotion of the human rights system.

Cruz recalled the virtues of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying, “The human rights march in his honorable era is the march of human rights empowerment, citing the decisions taken regarding the establishment of the National Human Rights Authority and the election of the United Arab Emirates as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council. And other decisions centered around emphasizing that human rights are an integral part of his vision and his bright legacy.

For her part, the Vice-President of the National Human Rights Authority, Member of the Board of Trustees Fatima Al Kaabi, stressed the leadership achieved by the UAE in all fields, foremost among which is human rights and related legislation, noting that the election of the Supreme Council of the Union unanimously, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, reflects the firm belief in His Highness’s ability to move towards a pioneering centenary of human rights, and promising and promising future prospects.

Al Kaabi said that the UAE’s human rights record is distinguished, and with His Highness it will continue and continue its path to achieve more unique achievements in all fields.

In turn, the Chairperson of the Committee on International Relations and Non-Governmental Organizations, Member of the Board of Trustees, Maryam Al Ahmadi, stressed the essential role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in promoting and protecting human rights as an extension of the human rights efforts of the UAE since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding fathers.

Al-Ahmadi said that the President of the state, “may God protect him”, is an exceptional leader and holder of great humanitarian decisions and stances, all of which charted a clear path for a promising future for human rights in the country.

The Chairperson of the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, Member of the Board of Trustees, Fatima Al-Badwawi, stated that the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in the human rights process is not a new one, and that His Highness is a permanent supporter of the promotion and protection of human rights at all levels. Congratulating the people of the Emirates on the election of His Highness as President of the State to continue the blessed human rights march.

Kulaitham Al Matrooshi, a member of the Board of Trustees, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a national leader distinguished by wisdom, sound vision, high stature, exceptional status and enlightened forward-looking vision.

For her part, Member of the Board of Trustees, Noor Al Suwaidi, stressed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State is a continuation of the integrated vision of the wise leadership to continue advancing the development of legislation and laws that support the process of human rights care, to complement the nation’s efforts towards consolidating and preserving individual and institutional rights.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights, and a member of the Board of Trustees, Amira Al-Suraidi, affirmed the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to advance the reality of human rights for the various segments of society, and to enhance the nation’s leading position in all fields, foremost among which is the strengthening of the human rights system. .

Chairman of the Committee to Promote a Culture of Human Rights, Member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori, said that the education sector is a priority for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, as one of the most important ways to invest in people, foresee the future and promote a culture of human rights.

For his part, Chairman of the Civil and Political Rights Committee, member of the Board of Trustees, Mohammed Al Hammadi, affirmed that the UAE is moving forward towards further development and human rights excellence, and presenting a unique model, with its national cadres, and an integrated and contemporary vision in promoting and protecting human rights.

Al Hammadi said, “We are confident that the UAE, during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, will make great strides towards achieving more exceptional achievements, translating human rights strategies, and transforming its goals into tangible achievements on the homeland.

The Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, Member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, affirmed the nation’s continuation to complete its human rights renaissance, with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assuming the presidency, noting that His Highness possesses insight and political wisdom that contributed to advancing the comprehensive development process. legal, legal and legislative.

Member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Noman, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is an inspiring leader who contributed to the establishment of a human rights state, and had a positive impact on those around him, as he laid, over the past years, many rules, including empowering human rights The human.

Shahryar Nawabi, a member of the Board of Trustees, stressed that the great legacy left by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will remain engraved in the heart and conscience of the Emirati people, who won their love and loved them, so they loved him, adding that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “preserved it.” God” came to complete the march with a vision that commands the respect of the world as an extension of “Zayed Al-Khair”, the inspiring father of all the meanings of originality and wisdom, in a way that enhances the renaissance of the state and its institutions.



