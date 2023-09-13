The party leadership of the Party for the Animals (PvdD) has announced that it is resigning. This decision comes amid a hectic period in which Esther Ouwehand’s intended party leadership was reversed by the board due to possible integrity violations. Afterwards, a storm of criticism of the board erupted within the party. On Wednesday, the party board decided to leave itself and to nominate Ouwehand as candidate party leader.

A group of about 180 local politicians, faction employees and other party members criticized the state of affairs around Ouwehand on Tuesday. It is not yet known what exactly the reports about her entail. The critics therefore demanded that the board resign. The board members will also do this on Thursday afternoon, they wrote in a letter. An interim board will be established and the members are expected to vote for Ouwehand’s position as party leader.

If Ouwehand is re-elected as party leader, she appears to have won the power struggle within her party, at least for the time being. In recent days, the current party leader has received many expressions of support from various sections of the PvdD. The outgoing party board has now nominated her as candidate party leader, but considers Ouwehand “not suitable” to fill the position of party leader “with the responsibilities that come with it”.

Research

The departing board members also state that it is “not ethical” to nominate Ouwehand because of “the knowledge” they have. They are referring to signals of possible integrity violations. An investigation has been initiated, but its further course of action is unclear. The outgoing board does not discuss this in the letter. The newly elected board may be concerned with this.

Initially, the board wanted to present a new party leader itself on Thursday. It is not known who the board had in mind, but due to Ouwehand’s likely return, this has been abandoned. Ouwehand herself has hardly responded to the troubles surrounding her in recent days. She will probably do that on Wednesday, when she is a guest in the interview program College Tour. It will be broadcast on Sunday.