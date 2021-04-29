Board of Directors With the reduction of the household coming an increase for those who give up oil heating, in a two-year trial the reduction will increase anyway

The change, which will take effect at the beginning of 2022, is estimated to reduce tax revenues by approximately EUR 8 million annually.

Changes in heating methods support for the abandonment of oil heating by raising the ceiling for the household reduction from EUR 2 250 to EUR 3 500 and the compensation percentage from 40 to 60%. The government decided on the matter in its framework dispute negotiations.

The change is temporary and will run from 2022 to 27.

In the autumn of 2021, a study will be launched on how the household reduction could be extended to other energy repairs as well as to renovations commissioned by the housing association.

In addition exploring how household reduction can be developed to encourage repair services and renovations, extend the life of buildings and materials, improve energy efficiency or otherwise support the circular economy and reduce emissions. The study will be completed by the end of February 2022.

To assess the employment impact of the household deduction in the context of budget line 2021, a two-year experiment will be outlined to significantly increase the ceiling for household and care work, for example from € 2,250 to € 3,500 and from 40% to 60%, taking into account the budgetary impact.

