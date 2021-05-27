Board of Directors What do the newly appointed Minister of Finance Saarikko and the Minister of Science and Culture Kurvinen outline? Live broadcast in progress

The current Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center) will continue as a Member of Parliament.

Downtown chairman Annika Saarikko will change his portfolio today and becomes Minister of Finance. To replace the archipelago becomes Minister of Science and Culture Chairman of the Center Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen. Former Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen continue as a Member of Parliament.

The ministerial names were decided by the center’s MPs, MEPs and the party government at a joint meeting on Wednesday. The matter was decided unanimously without votes. President Sauli Niinistö new ministers are due to be appointed today.

The HS will broadcast the press conference of the new ministers live at 11 am.

The other ministers in the center are the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä, Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä.

According to Saarikko, there are no further ministerial changes in the center, although the party’s ministerial group is originally male-oriented.