Thursday, April 29, 2021
Board of Directors This is how the dramatic culmination of the government crisis progressed: Saarikko made her “last offer” late into the night, which was rejected by Sanna Marin

April 29, 2021
Early on Wednesday morning, the center’s chairman Annika Saarikko informed Prime Minister Sanna Marini that she supported the continuation of the government.

29.4. 19:30

Government the government crisis that developed from the midnight talks deepened late Tuesday night to the point where many members of the ruling parties believed the government would collapse.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the Prime Minister ended Tuesday evening Sanna Marinin (sd) and the President of the Center Annika Saarikon to a debate with a dramatic end that drove the government to the brink of a gap.

