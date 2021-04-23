Board of Directors This is how ministers commented on the government’s chances of continuing together

Negotiations on the framework dispute were suspended on Friday night. Ministers will comment on the mood of the government on the steps of the Estate House in the evening and what opportunities the government has to continue together.

Frame frame negotiations were suspended on Friday night. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) announced on a messaging service on Twitter that talks will continue over the weekend during government week.

This is likely to mean that no agreement will be reached on the use of state money in the coming years and, for example, on employment measures until next week.

Negotiations prolonging so much is exceptional.

In the evening, after the talks, the ministers commented on the mood of the government and what opportunities the government has at all to continue together.

From the President of the Center, Minister of Science and Culture From Annika Saariko was asked directly on the steps of the Estates House whether he believes the government will continue from the mid-point.

“Things are big and there are five parties. Negotiations are being continued so that a conclusion could be reached and Finnish affairs can be continued together. This will become clear as the negotiations continue, ”he replied.

Saarikko said that a common outcome of the negotiations on the big picture of the economy has not yet been achieved.

“When the invitation comes, we are ready to table again and continue the discussions. We have the future of Finland, the issue of taxpayers, common debt, Finnish work and jobs at the table. ”

According to Saarikko, the center has a “high willingness to negotiate.”

Left Alliance Vice President, Minister of Education Jussi Saramo believed that the conditions for cooperation at least exist.

“Yes, this government has a pretty strong foundation to continue,” he said.

“It’s responsible to put this package together too.”

The Greens Chairman, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo noted that much remains to be resolved in the negotiations. He commented on the government issue only indirectly.

“This government has made a good government program. Our party bodies are committed to that program as a whole. There has been a debate as to whether or not that government program will be completed and on what schedule, ”Ohisalo said of the mood.

“On the other hand, there is also a big debate about this government’s commitment to an ambitious climate policy.”

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) did not go to speculate as to whether the center could walk out of government.

“These are quite challenging negotiations anyway.”

However, according to Kaikkonen, the mood in the negotiations was “quite serious.”

By eight in the evening, Prime Minister Marin had not commented on the state of negotiations.