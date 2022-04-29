Board of Directors The Minister of Science and Culture and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry will change – press conference by Petri Honkonen to be appointed Minister at approximately 11.30 am

Petri Honkonen, Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairman of the Center, will be appointed as the new Minister of Science and Culture. MP Antti Kurvinen (Central), who previously held this position, will become Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

Previously, this was a Member of Parliament Antti Kurvinen (Central) becomes Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. Until now, served as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä has requested the resignation of the Minister. He does not intend to run in next spring’s parliamentary elections.

The ministerial changes will take place at a presentation by the President at the Government Palace on Friday at 11 a.m. After that, Honkonen will hold a press conference at about 11:30.

Honkonen, 34, is a second-term MP. She is from Saarijärvi in ​​Central Finland and is a teacher of history and social studies.

Kurvinen, 35, from Kauhavala, is a licensed litigation assistant and has previously served as chairman of the Central Youth. He rose to parliament in 2015.

The Minister of Science and Culture has changed frequently. Honkos will be the fourth person in office during this election term.