Board of Directors The Left Alliance nominated Jussi Saramo as Deputy Minister of Education

The appointment of the deputy still needs confirmation from the Government. Li Andersson will return as Minister of Education after his parental leave in the summer of 2021.

Left Alliance the first vice-chairman of the party has been nominated by the joint assembly Jussi Saramoa Deputy Minister of Education.

Saramo, 41, replaces Li Anderssonia during this family vacation. Andersson, who has his first child at the turn of the year has toldthat he will leave the post of minister around Christmas and will need a deputy for the spring. Andersson will return as Minister of Education in the summer of 2021.

The Party Council of the Left Alliance and the parliamentary group presented Saramo’s election at a joint meeting on Tuesday night. The official ministerial election is made by the Government.

Jussi Saramo’s choice was held in advance quite clearly, as no party comrade had reportedly registered as his challenger. No other personal nominations for the minister were made at Tuesday’s joint meeting either.

Saramo is a first-term MP from Vantaa. In the past, he has served as Minister of Culture and Sports, among others Paavo Arhinmäki as Special Assistant, Member of the European Parliament Merja Kyllösen as an assistant and as chairman of the Left Youth.

Saramo commented in the party’s press release that the government is facing a difficult spring.

“It is absolutely essential that we continue the same responsible line where, under the guise of the corona crisis, people do not start to displace people by cutting out the welfare state. I also commit to that work as a minister, ”Saramo said.