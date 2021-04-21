Board of Directors The Government will start negotiations on the use of money in the next few years, which have been described as difficult – Direct broadcast from the Estates House at about 10 am

There are three main areas of controversy: the amount of money spent and borrowing, employment measures – in particular cutting unemployment cover – and, on climate issues, the taxation of peat and the status of peat entrepreneurs.

Government begin this morning negotiations, which have been described as difficult, with a view to outlining the state’s spending in the coming years.

Negotiations will begin at the Estates House at 10.30. HS will be broadcasting live from the Estates House around 10 a.m. and will follow the negotiations closely.

Today we will not be ready, but the negotiations are scheduled to continue tomorrow, Thursday.

Government the presidency has paved the way for several days of negotiations.

However, there is still controversy over, among other things, the possible staggering of earnings-related unemployment security, which is hoped to increase employment. The left opposes it.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) on Tuesday did not comment on whether the SDP is prepared to make some changes to earnings-related unemployment security.

“I hope all parties have the ability to seek consensus on these difficult issues,” he told reporters.

Negotiations called the mid-term controversy because the term of the government formed by the sdp, the center, the greens, the left alliance and the rkp is now halfway through.

Among other things, the government is expected to decide on measures to increase the number of 20,000 to 30,000 employees. All parties see the goal as realistic, but the means are twisted.

Under Riie, in particular, the center has even hesitated to overthrow the government if it does not get through its will, that is, through austerity measures. Within the Left Alliance, on the other hand, there has been a threat that the party will leave the government if earnings-related unemployment security is weakened.

On the table there is an extensive list of employment measures, such as investment in education policy, lifelong learning, the transfer of employment services to municipalities, and labor migration.

The government’s negotiations are not facilitated by the fact that the social partners remained contentious in tripartite working groups that considered both earnings-related reform and local agreements.

The news about the closure of the Kemi Veitsiluoto plant, which just came under fire on Tuesday, will not improve the government’s atmosphere either. The cessation of paper and pulp production will take up 670 jobs, which can be expected to further complicate discussions, especially on weakening unemployment security.

