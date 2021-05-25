Board of Directors The government will present an additional budget of two billion – Live broadcast at 10 a.m.

Most of the new spending is due to the fact that more money is being spent on fighting the coronavirus and supporting businesses than was expected last year when this year’s budget was drawn up.

Government announces today an amending budget, which is According to HS data about two billion euros. This is one of the largest amending budgets ever.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) will hold a briefing on the draft amending budget on Tuesday at 10 am. HS will show it live.

The amending budget will be reserved According to HS data money to correct problems caused by the corona epidemic among children and young people, to buy vaccines, to implement Finland’s sustainable growth program in connection with the EU recovery package, and business support.

