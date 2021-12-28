Board of Directors The government then ended up freezing the corona pass, Chancellor of Justice Pöysti overturned the original plan

For example, the decision has no practical significance in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, as the Regional State Administrative Agency has in any case banned all public events 17.1. until.

Finland the government has approved the freezing of the corona passport.

Government was to be restricted the use of the corona passport at public events in part from Tuesday for three weeks, but a decree prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health did not progress at the Government session.

Later on Tuesday evening, however, the Government held a new plenary session at which the matter was re-examined as amended. At this sitting, the freezing of the corona passport was approved.

The original according to the plan, the corona passport was to be only partially frozen so that the freezing would not have applied to low-risk public events.

The government held a plenary session on Tuesday at 1 p.m., but the case was removed from the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöystin on application.

“I confirm that the matter was removed from the Government Plenary Session at my request because there are still open legal issues in the matter. The matter was returned to the preparation, ”Pöysti reported later in the afternoon.

The case was returned to preparation precisely because it was uncertain whether the corona passport could be partially frozen. The regulation adopted on Tuesday evening does not allow for a partial freeze on the corona passport, but also applies to low-risk public events. The restrictions apply to the worst areas of the corona epidemic, ie the areas of spread.

Coron passport the freeze will take effect on the night between Wednesday and Thursday and will run until January 20th.

In practice, therefore, the corona passport cannot be used at public events and customer premises as an alternative to regional restrictions.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, the government’s decision has no practical significance, as the regional government agency has in any case banned all public events until 17 January. The ban cannot be waived by requiring a corona passport.

Thing originally came up last Tuesday when the government decided tightening interest rates. One of the measures was the partial freezing of the corona passport for three weeks.

As recently as last week, the government announced that it was preparing a decree “partially on schedule” to partially phase out the corona certificate. At the time, it was decided that the corona passport could no longer be used to exempt from so-called high and moderate risk public events from 28 December. These events could not therefore have been organized.

According to the guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare, moderate and high-risk events and facilities would have been, for example, mass events where seating is not specified..

However, it would have been unclear how public events with a high and moderate risk of infection would have been defined in practice.

From others the restrictions decided by the government last week have been fulfilled.

Bars and other restaurants whose main activity is the drinking of alcohol must stop drinking from Tuesday at 5 pm and close their doors at 6 pm.

Food restaurants must also stop drinking at 5pm, but are allowed to keep their doors open until 8pm. Customers are allowed to take 75 percent of the amount normally allowed.

In addition to those coming to Finland from the EU and Schengen area, in addition to the full vaccination series, a certificate of a negative corona test result less than 48 hours is required. In the past, a mere coronary passport or proof of coronary heart disease was sufficient.

Restrictions are valid for three weeks.

