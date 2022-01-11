Board of Directors The government faces big bundles of legislation and painful negotiations in the spring, each of which could collapse

The spring of a cracking government is spent on the coronary virus, employment, climate, big bills and public finances, but nasty surprises may be coming from Russia, among others.

Government spending, climate decisions and employment will be big topics for the government this spring as well.

Teemu Luukka HS

2:00

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government in recent months has been contentious. For example, last week the ministers were spectacularly disagree with the distance school recommendation.

However, the real obstacle to difficult decisions for the government is facing in the coming months. Aggravated coronary situation and in addition to the challenging situations already on the calendar, Russia’s behavior could become one of the biggest headaches for the government this spring.