Board of Directors The frame debate will start at 9.30 am: What services will the government cut?

The cuts are planned for, among other things, increases in transport budgets and social security.

Where from services does the government cut? Will citizens have more social security? How Much Money Does the Defense Forces Make? What happens to the funding of the arts and sciences?

The Board will meet to decide on these matters, among others, on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Helsinki Estates House.

Negotiations will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At issue is the making of an annual public finance plan, the so-called framework debate. This spring, the government is negotiating spending for 2023-2026.

The most important year for citizens is next year, as the next government can change the spending decisions for 2024-2026.

The government is yet to finalize next year’s spending in the fall. The state can also increase spending in the middle of the year with so-called supplementary budgets.

Negotiations has been paved since December, and the pace of the meeting has intensified over the past couple of weeks.

Until the end of last year, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center) left the government on departure if spending discipline did not keep up with the frame quarrel.

HS: n according to the information, there is already a preliminary agreement within the government on many issues.

According to government sources, there are no indications that the talks would become a similar multi-day drama as last year.

At the time, the center wanted to reduce the growth in government spending. It was close that the government did not collapse.

The government will exceed the spending framework agreed last spring because of the war in Ukraine. The center is unlikely to leave the government, even if the previously agreed spending ceiling is exceeded.

Last in, the government agreed to reduce fixed costs by 370 million euros.

The government already agreed on a fairly precise list of cuts at the time, but especially because of the war in Ukraine, the government decided to cancel savings on agriculture and the Defense Forces.

Because of this, the government has been looking for new cuts for about one hundred million euros.

According to HS, there have been, among other things, a cut of EUR 20 million in transport appropriations.

There may also be cuts in subsidies directed by the state to municipalities and in the administrative sector’s appropriations for the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

It is difficult to make cuts because the majority of government spending is limited to savings. This expenditure includes appropriations for the social and health sectors, education, defense and agriculture.

More there is room for maneuver in the moving level index, which automatically raises the expenditure frame.

In the past, governments have not made the level purchase of the framework enabled by the entire index. In this way, the expenditure framework does not rise, which can be counted as savings, even if nothing is cut as such. The state only fails to use some of the money it could use according to the index.

On the board there is a preliminary agreement that the € 70-80 million fixed-term funding for vocational school teachers will be extended, but not necessarily in full.

The government is also increasing funding for security. EUR 70 million was originally earmarked for cyber security, but the request for funding has increased.

Acquisitions of about two billion euros for the Defense Forces have been discussed in the negotiations. The acquisitions would cover several years.

In addition, the permanent appropriations of the Defense Forces will be increased. The Border Guard is also likely to receive more money. The biggest purchase is possibly new and expensive surveillance aircraft.

The rise in prices is planned to be offset by increases in social security, but it is not known how this will be done. Social security will automatically increase in line with costs, but an additional index increase is planned.

The Social and Health Association Soste has suggested that an additional index revision be made from the beginning of July. According to the organization, the increased costs of living expenses must be taken into account in Kela’s basic income support and in the municipalities’ discretionary income support.

To science and € 300 million will be added to research. That would be possibly the largest increase in fixed expenditure.

The government has also considered a tax incentive for companies’ research and innovation activities.

Similarly, more money is planned for the care guarantee.

The board should finalize the financing of Veikkaus’ beneficiaries. There is also a belief in reconciliation. In the past, subsidies received by the arts and organizations, for example, were paid out of Veikkaus’ profits, but the funding is mainly transferred to the state budget.

In riihessa the list of issues to be negotiated and decided is long. Negotiations are likely to take place on green transition investments, among other things, but the money will come mainly from the EU.

The government is also likely to discuss supplementary budgets in May and perhaps June to boost this year’s spending during the framework debate.

The supplementary budgets will focus money at least on agriculture and logistics, but perhaps also on security.

In connection with the framework dispute, something is to be decided to secure energy supply. At the very least, how the raw material for heating plants will be secured next winter is on display.

Many plants use wood chips and energy wood from Russia. It has replaced, among other things, the use of peat.

Frame frame the key word is discipline. At the beginning of its term, each government defines a framework for itself, a ceiling that no more money can be used for. The framework covers about four-fifths of government spending.

Expenditure discipline means that if you want to put more money into one destination than planned, the corresponding amount will be taken away from other destinations. The frameworks only apply to expenditure, not revenue.

The spending framework has sought to ensure that politicians do not recklessly indebted the state and reduce the room for maneuver of future governments, for example in crises.