Board of Directors The exceptional circumstances ended, but the Prime Minister’s Office will continue to coordinate corona communications

The practical continuation of exceptional circumstances is justified by the success of the opening up and reconstruction of society.

Government the Chancellery will continue to coordinate corona communications in the Council of State and the state administration with the powers of normal conditions. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The signed decision is valid until the end of August.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, ministries as well as state administration agencies and other units must continue to keep the Communications Department of the Prime Minister’s Office aware of corona communications plans and activities.

The coordination will be supported by the Strategic Corona Communications Management Team set up during the exceptional circumstances, chaired by the Prime Minister’s Communications Director. Päivi Anttikoski.

“During the exceptional circumstances, we developed functional cooperation models for public communications, which are still necessary for the success of the opening up and reconstruction of society. This decision will ensure the continuation of the cooperation even under normal conditions, ”says Anttikoski in the press release.

Coron communications the centralization under the Prime Minister caused confusion in March, when corona communications under the Standby Act were centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The centralization decision was even seen as a “censorship clause” suspected of inciting corona communications from various ministries and institutions. State government corona communications were also criticized as confusing.

In March, the communications directors of the ministries considered it untrue that estimates that the introduced emergency law would be part of some kind of censorship clause.

The communications directors of the ministries did not believe that the centralization of corona communications in the Prime Minister’s Office in accordance with the Emergency Preparedness Act would greatly change the day-to-day communication work of the ministries.

Declared due to the corona pandemic the exceptional circumstances ended In Finland on April 27.