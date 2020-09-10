Board of Administrators The closest assistant to Prime Minister Sanna Marini will change for 4 months

Henrik Haapajärvi might be appointed Deputy Secretary of State Mikko Koskinen.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The Secretary of State shall get replaced for a time period of 4 months. The Secretary of State is the Prime Minister’s important assistant.

Present Secretary of State Mikko Koskinen might be on household go away from subsequent Thursday till January seventeenth.

Koskinen is served as Secretary of State From 12 December.

His he might be changed by a particular political assistant to the Prime Minister Henrik Haapajärvi. Haapajärvi is the secretary of the SDP’s ministerial group.

Future Secretary of State Henrik Haapajärvi.­

Haapajärvi will be referred to as a very powerful particular assistant to the federal government, as he chairs the conferences of the secretaries of the ministerial teams of different authorities events. These conferences handle many politically troublesome points prematurely earlier than they go to be determined by ministers.

Haapajärvi has beforehand labored as Marini’s particular assistant within the Ministry of Transport and Communications and has labored as a enterprise and environmental coverage knowledgeable for the Commerce Union Professional, amongst others. Haapajärvi is a scholar of administrative sciences.

Haapajärvi might be changed by the Prime Minister’s Particular Assistant for EU Affairs Matti Niemi.

Koskinen, M.Sc. (Political Science), has beforehand labored as the top of the SDP’s political preparation, because the schooling supervisor of the Finnish Confederation of Commerce Unions SAK and because the minister’s particular assistant.

“The Prime Minister’s State Secretary will, because the Prime Minister’s closest help, lead the preparation of issues within the Authorities, promote and monitor the implementation of the federal government’s program, and guarantee co-operation with the ministries. The State Secretary manages the actions of the Prime Minister’s Workplace, assisted by the Underneath-Secretary of State. The Secretary of State additionally chairs conferences of the heads of ministers’ places of work, ”says the Authorities’s web site.