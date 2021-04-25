Board of Directors The chairmen of the governing parties will continue negotiations at the Estates House from 11 am

Annika Saarikko described the internal situation of the government as serious yesterday.

Government parties The co-chairs will continue negotiations on frame quarrel issues today at 11 am at the Helsinki Estates House.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) held bilateral discussions with other Presidents on outstanding issues.

The framework debate, which began on Wednesday, was originally supposed to be two days long, but the governing parties have still not found an agreement on spending frameworks and employment measures for the coming years.

According to government sources, it has been estimated to BTI that final decisions may be delayed by Monday.

Government in a mid-term debate, the government will review the progress of its program and the future economic development of the state. Negotiations have, as usual, been paved during the spring, but they have stretched nonetheless.

In the negotiations, on the basis of the information provided to the public, the controversial issues have been, in particular, employment measures and their impact on public finances, as well as the rebalancing of indebted public finances. In public, this twist has taken place, especially between the center and the left parties.

Saturday a briefing was held in connection with the meeting of the party council of the center, in which the chairman, the minister of science and culture Annika Saarikko described the internal situation of the government as serious. He could not assess whether the government would be able to find common denominators to stay together.

The meeting of the Center Party Council, which began yesterday, will also continue today.