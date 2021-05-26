Board of Directors Saarikko, who will become Minister of Finance: “Indebtedness cannot be left on”

Annika Saarikko (center), who will start as Minister of Finance, says that Finland has many problems to solve, but there is no need for too much gloom.

Minister of Finance moving downtown president Annika Saarikko says that Finland will face major economic challenges in the coming years. There is still no need for too much gloom, even as a state coffin guard.

“I have recognized that there is a strong presumption in this role as Minister of Finance that the expressions of finance ministers will turn serious and speeches gloomy. And it is true that Finland really has many problems to solve. But I would also like to remind you at the beginning of my mission that Finland is a hugely fine country, where things have been taken care of really well, ”Saarikko said on Wednesday.

Saarikko reminded that Finland has survived the corona pandemic better than many comparator countries in Europe, at least for the time being.

“In terms of the economy, the situation is much better than what was feared at worst. The key question is how Finland can catch up with the reconstruction. ”

Downtown At its meeting on Wednesday, the party government, the parliamentary group and MEPs formally elected the candidate for the post of Minister of Finance. The task was vacated by the resigner From Matti Vanhanen (middle). Vanhanen will become a member of parliament of his own free will.

Saarikko is already the fourth central minister in office during this term.

“Of course, with this choice, I hope I can also represent stability,” he said after the choice.

To Saarikko’s current position as Minister of Science and Culture is on the rise the current chairman of the parliamentary group in the center Antti Kurvinen.

The appointments will be formally decided on Thursday at the presentation of the President of the Republic and at the Plenary Session of the Government.

First thing The archipelago will be able to prepare for the autumn budget dispute.

The government almost fell into the twists and turns of the spring rally over the economic and employment guidelines, and the autumn negotiations have already had time to anticipate also difficult ones.

The most important guidelines in the autumn are the tax decisions tentatively outlined in the framework debate and, on the other hand, the decisions on employment, Saarikko said.

“[Kysymys on], how to strengthen employment, employment that is positive for the national economy and how to move towards economic balance. “

At the same time, preparations are being made for 2023, when economic adjustment measures are already ahead.

With regard to taxes, a solution to strengthen public finances of EUR 100-150 million is to be decided in the budgetary debate.

In addition, it was outlined that by the end of the government term, in addition to the employment measures already agreed, decisions would be made on employment measures to strengthen public finances with EUR 110 million. Decisions should now be at least partially materialized in the debate.

What comes to Saarikko said that there is a good consensus in the center to accept in the conditions of the pandemic that next year’s budget will not return to its limits.

“At the same time, this indebtedness cannot stay on top. It is also a demanding aspect of this task to be reminded of when there are always good spending targets. ”

Saarikko did not go into more detail on the centre’s objectives, for example with regard to the employment measures to be set in the autumn. He reiterated that the party has called for changes to earnings-related security, which, however, has not been supported. The list of possible other actions is long.

According to Saarikko, in any case, the focus must now be on measures that encourage an open labor market and thereby strengthen the state economy in the form of tax euros.