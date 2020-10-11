Board of Directors Prime Minister Sanna Marin Yle: “The current culture of debate is not responsible”

Sanna Marin answers journalists’ questions on current topics during Sunday’s interview with the Prime Minister in Yle.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Marin responded to opposition accusations about lying about masks on Twitter. He noted that the allegations have no cover and that “they are simply not true”. Marin asked what the opposition was aiming for with his allegations.

During the interview, Marin states that the opposition’s arguments have not been substantiated or based on knowledge, but sharp.

“I can’t even call it criticism because criticism is factual. The current culture of discussion is not responsible. ”

Marin said the government will make new recommendations next week to sharpen regional corona action.

“In Kuhmo, Mikkeli and now Vaasa, steps have been taken to control the clusters of infections. Not all of Finland has taken the issue as vigorously, ”said Marin.

Topics for the interview hour include the sote reform, which the content has been agreed by the government. The content of the reform is scheduled to be presented to parliamentary groups next week. In addition, interest rate recommendations prepared by the government are under discussion.

This week, the political debate has been dominated by allegations related to masks, among other things. Therefore, in questions the Coalition’s motion of censure emerges Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

“I think Minister Kiuru has done a good job throughout the Corona period,” Marin says.