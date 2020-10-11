Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Board of Directors Prime Minister Sanna Marin Yle: “The current culture of debate is not responsible”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sanna Marin answers journalists’ questions on current topics during Sunday’s interview with the Prime Minister in Yle.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) answers questions from journalists during an interview with the Prime Minister of YLE.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Marin responded to opposition accusations about lying about masks on Twitter. He noted that the allegations have no cover and that “they are simply not true”. Marin asked what the opposition was aiming for with his allegations.

During the interview, Marin states that the opposition’s arguments have not been substantiated or based on knowledge, but sharp.

“I can’t even call it criticism because criticism is factual. The current culture of discussion is not responsible. ”

Read more: Prime Minister Sanna Marin is responsible for the opposition’s accusations of lying: “What is all this aimed at? To incite hatred? Where?”

Marin said the government will make new recommendations next week to sharpen regional corona action.

“In Kuhmo, Mikkeli and now Vaasa, steps have been taken to control the clusters of infections. Not all of Finland has taken the issue as vigorously, ”said Marin.

Topics for the interview hour include the sote reform, which the content has been agreed by the government. The content of the reform is scheduled to be presented to parliamentary groups next week. In addition, interest rate recommendations prepared by the government are under discussion.

This week, the political debate has been dominated by allegations related to masks, among other things. Therefore, in questions the Coalition’s motion of censure emerges Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

“I think Minister Kiuru has done a good job throughout the Corona period,” Marin says.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

A ferry anchors off the port of Sète after suspicions of Covid-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In