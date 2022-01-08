Board of Directors Prime Minister Marin Yle: Preventing the spread of the coronavirus is virtually impossible

The government’s coronation ministerial group decided on Friday on new restrictions and recommendations to curb the worsening epidemic. Distance school was not recommended.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) estimates that the coronavirus is now so widespread that stopping it would be ‘difficult, if not impossible’.

“We will not be able to completely prevent it from spreading unless we shut down all the functions of society. It’s virtually impossible, but we need to be able to sustain society, ”he said Yle in an interview on Saturday. This is because the coronavirus omicron transformation is much more susceptible.

From Marin was asked in an interview whether the government is close to implementing an emergency law to curb the epidemic. According to the Prime Minister, there must be the ability to do so if the need arises, but there are hardly any tools in the emergency law to prevent the spread of infections.

At the beginning of the corona pandemic, the emergency law had to be introduced. Since then, the laws of normal conditions have been changed so that they can be used to control the epidemic.

According to Marini, the emergency law could now be used mainly to ensure the carrying capacity of health care, as it allows staff to be assigned to work.

“Of course we don’t want to get into this,” he said.

“We are working to ensure that we do not have to introduce a stand-by law.”

Government the coroner’s ministerial group decided on Friday new restrictions and recommendations to curb the worsening epidemic.

On matters within the Board’s decision-making power, it was decided to continue internal border control and further restrict the operation of restaurants. The restaurants will also have to close at 6 pm in the future. A regulation on this is due to be issued next week.

Marin told Yle on Saturday that it is possible that the government will still have to make a decision to close the restaurants altogether.

Government did not end up recommending the transition to distance learning in schools, despite the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) was strongly advocated it and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) proposed it. Kiuru has been particularly concerned about the carrying capacity of healthcare.

Many other ministers strongly opposed distance school. Also experts found it unfair to children and the benefits questionable.

According to Marin, it is understandable in itself that different ministers have different views. However, it was “very unfortunate” for him that the debate took place through the public.

According to the Prime Minister, the government should first have an internal discussion, make decisions and communicate them in a unified manner. Schools are starting on Monday in the metropolitan area and much of the country, among other places. In some parts of the country, they have already started last week.

“The failure was that this caused unnecessary concern and uncertainty for the school field,” Marin said.

Decision making it is not up to the government but the municipalities and regional government agencies (Avit).

The municipal institution responsible for the control of communicable diseases can already decide to close educational institutions due to a general infectious disease. The closure decision for several municipalities is made by avi.

STM distance school proposal came on Wednesday night unexpectedly for example. Minister of Education To Li Andersson (vas). Andersson opposed the proposal.

According to Marin, there have been several discussions in the board that public outings should not surprise board members. The debate was held again yesterday.

“I hope there will be no such situation again. But it is in the hands of every ministry and minister what the policies are. ”

Marin said the government ‘s decision not to recommend distance learning was based on the negative opinion of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“If THL had come to the position that we should move to distance learning, then the government would have come to that position as well,” Marin said.

“THL considered that switching to distance learning was not justified. It does more harm than good. ”

According to Marin, the rights of children were emphasized in the decision.

“Children have fundamental rights, and one fundamental right is the right to learn.”

On Friday, the government made a number of recommendations in matters where it does not have direct decision-making power:

CUSTOMER AND PARTICIPANT FACILITIES it is recommended to close and ban public events at least until the end of January. Any decisions on this will be made by the regional government agencies. Currently, the restrictions are already largely in place in Uusimaa and several other areas.

CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE indoor hobbies are recommended to be stopped. If the regional administrations so decide, it would be a change from the status quo. At present, regional government agencies have allowed the use of indoor sports facilities for those born after 2003.

LOW RISK according to the government’s recommendation, outdoor events can still be organized if close contacts can be avoided. This is also decided by the regional government agencies.

FREEZING THE CRONO PASSPORT The Government Decree is intended to continue so that restaurant and event restrictions cannot be circumvented with the help of a corona passport until at least the end of January.

THE GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDS people to work with a maximum of five non-family members for private indoor events. So this is not a regulation, but a recommendation.

FOR SCHOOL STUDENTS it is recommended to offer two home tests per week. If several infections are found in the teaching group, testing can be increased by a decision of the doctor responsible for infectious diseases, for example, 3 to 5 times a week.

WHOLE SCHOOL CLASS According to Minister Kiuru, it can be quarantined in a difficult disease situation if a single case of infection occurs.

FFP2 FACE MASK expansion is recommended.