Board of Directors Prime Minister Marin withdrew from EU summit over possible Korona exposure, Finland is replaced by Sweden’s Löfven

Marin has been present at the same parliamentary hearing with the coron virus-infected MP Tom Packalén (ps) on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has left the current European Council as a precautionary measure. Marin has been present at the same parliamentary hearing on Wednesday coronavirus infected Member of Parliament Tom Packalénin (ps) with.

Packalén said of his infection on Friday morning.

Marin has been requested by the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent Finland during the final meeting.

Marin returns to Finland today and is tested for coronavirus.

Packalénin and Marin has a committee adviser Jonna Laurmaan according to the safety distances.

A joint hearing of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Grand Committee was held on Wednesday in the auditorium of the Small Parliament. According to Laurmaa, there has been a long distance from committee chairs and speakers to committee members, and the majority have used face masks.