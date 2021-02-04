Board of Directors Prime Minister Marin: There is a political agreement on mandatory corona tests at borders

The Board has met in the morning for negotiations on corona measures for the Estate House.

Mandatory there is a political agreement on corona tests at borders, the prime minister said Sanna Marin (sd) on his way to the board meeting at the Estates House on Thursday morning.

“There is no border issue today, there is already a political agreement on this,” he said.

“This proposal will be finalized for submission to Parliament.”

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti considers that it is possible to enact a law requiring mandatory corona tests, but it should be written very carefully.

“Now there is more preparatory power and the minister has been closely involved. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs has also issued quite detailed statements, ”he said as he went to the Estate House.

HS spoke of the government’s forced testing intentions for the first time on 26 January.

Also Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) hoped on Thursday morning that the bill would be submitted to and passed by Parliament as soon as possible.

HS data the preparation assumes that statutory passengers would be subjected to a coronavirus test at the border if they did not have a valid reason why they did not have to be tested.

A passenger should be directed to a mandatory test if he or she does not have evidence of a recent test, coronavirus disease, or vaccine taken.

The agenda of the negotiations includes the epidemiological situation, the organization of the entry of seasonal agricultural and forestry workers in a health-safe manner, and the crisis management report of the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Marin, the government is going through successes and failures and how to learn from the crisis.